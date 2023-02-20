Estate office to auction site for nursing home, reserve price is Rs 18.25 crore

The Chandigarh estate office will be auctioning a site for nursing home for a whopping Rs 18.25 crore reserve price.

The nursing home site that will be auctioned is located in Sector 33-C and is a 744.44 square yard site.

The e-auction will begin March 13 from 9 am onwards and will continue till March 15 till 11 am. According to the officials, the earnest money deposit has to be given from February 18 onwards and can be done till March 10. The approval of the same would be done within March 11 and 12.

As per details about the guidelines for the e-auction, it was stated that a digital signature certificate (DSC) is required by bidders for submitting soft copies https:lleauction.gov.in/portal.

“Also, that the bidders are required to enrol on the https:lleauction.gov.in/portal by clicking the link ‘bidder enrolment’ and to choose a unique username and assign a password for their accounts. Upon enrolment, the bidders will be required to register their valid digital signature certificate with their profile. Only one valid DSC should be registered by a bidder. Please note that the bidders are responsible to ensure that they do not lend their DSCS to others which may lead to misuse detailed terms and conditions are available at eauction.gov.in,” the Chandigarh Estate Office said.

It was also specified that for clarification regarding terms & conditions and site, people can contact-0172-5046634 and for technical assistance, they can contact mobile no. 98887-36316.

“Printout of the scanned image of printed RTGS/NEFT along with UTR number and date, PAN card (mandatory for Indian residents) PAN/passport along with DICIPIO guidelines, signed copies of terms and conditions and authorisation letter (if required) must be uploaded. Applications with incomplete documents will be straightway rejected,” it was added.

It was also said that “bidders are advised to use dedicated internet connection during bidding time and not use mobile hot spot connections. While using a mobile hotspot, the IP address keeps on changing. During IP address conflict e-auction portal gets logged out by the user.”

The administration also stated that a help desk for e-auction has also been made available on third floor of the estate office in Sector 17, Chandigarh.