Before being sent to 5-day police remand, accused breaks down in court: ‘I’ve committed a mistake’

The Chandigarh police apprised the Court about the accused Maninder’s previous criminal record and the revelations in the case concerning the murder of Maninder’s female friend and nurse at Hotel Sky. The Chandigarh police apprised the Court about the accused Maninder’s previous criminal record and the revelations in the case concerning the murder of Maninder’s female friend and nurse at Hotel Sky.

The 30-year-old city resident, Maninder Singh, who allegedly murdered his female friend at a hotel in Chandigarh on December 30, was sent to five days police remand by the Chandigarh District Court here on Wednesday. The accused Maninder Singh, was produced in the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Kushal Singla on Wednesday evening. Maninder was arrested on Tuesday after he appeared in the office of a local TV news channel and confessed to the crime.

The Chandigarh police apprised the Court about the accused Maninder’s previous criminal record and the revelations in the case concerning the murder of Maninder’s female friend and nurse at Hotel Sky in Chandigarh. The police told the Court that the accused had been on a run after committing the crime, and on Tuesday, he admitted to committing the murder in the office of a TV news channel. The police, thus, sought six days police remand of the accused and said that the weapon used in the crime to kill the victim and the blood stained clothes of the accused were yet to be recovered.

During the proceedings in the court room, the accused broke down in tears and said “I have committed a mistake.” However, it was not clear as to which mistake the accused was referring to. Following the incident, the judge asked the accused to calm down, and he was offered a glass of water.

The Court, further probed him and asked about where he had kept the weapons that he had used to commit the crime and where he had kept the victim’s mobile phone. On this, the accused replied that he went to Ludhiana in a bus, after committing the crime, and he left the weapon in the bus.

The accused told the Court that he eventually went to Gurudwara Jyoti Sarup at Sirhind, where he dumped the mobile phone of the victim in the Gurudwara’s pond. The accused confessed that he then picked his car from the gurudwara’s parking lot and drove to Patiala Gurudwara Dukh Niwaran Sahib and Mukstar. The accused also told the Court that he kept going from one place to another after that.

Hearing the plea of the police, the Court granted five-days police remand of the accused, who will next be produced in the Court on Monday.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App