Number of tax-payers in north-west region up by 20 per cent

North-western states of the country have witnessed a steep rise in number of tax-payers this fiscal year, said Binay K Jha, the commissioner of Income Tax department, (north-western region), while inaugurating their new office in Sector 68, Mohali.

While talking to Newsline on the sidelines of inauguration function, Jha said the number of tax payers has increased in the states of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh.

“The north-western region(NWR) has witnessed a 20 per cent increase in the number of tax-payers this fiscal year. In ten months, from April, 2018 till January 31, 2019, 9.41 lakh new tax-payers filed tax in this region, which is higher than previous year figures.” he said

He added that till January 31, I-T department in NWR received returns worth Rs 65.1 lakh, higher than Rs 53.93 lakh received last fiscal year.

“We will ensure our support in helping people file taxes. We take punitive action at times just to be fair with every tax payer, he said, adding that everyone needs to be fair to the country by filing taxes on time.

He further said, “Taxes are the blood of our economy and tax evaders are not keeping their promise of making this nation stronger.”

In wake of Pulwama terrorist attack, he said those who were martyred, left behind their families. It was now the nation’s responsibility to take care of them, which is only possible if taxes are filed regularly, he added.

Jha also interacted with people. “Our job is to manage and facilitate tax payment and this facility will play a significant role in providing comfortable and efficient services to people of the region,” Jha told Newsline.