Number of fatal road accidents more in winter months: Findings of UT Traffic Police

More fatalities in road accidents occur during winter months than in summer in Chandigarh, according to a report prepared by Research Cell and Road Safety wing of UT traffic police.

Advertising

The report said more than 50 percent of the road accidents were reported between October and March in the past four years. In the winter months, December, January and February recorded more accidents involving motorists, pedestrians and cyclists.

According to road safety experts, low visibility, long night hours and increased use of four-wheelers during winter are some of the reasons behind increase in mortality in road accidents during the period.

In 2018, 54 people lost their lives out of 98 who met with accidents between October and March. In 2017, 55 out of 107 during the same period while in 2016, 77 out of 151 were killed and in 2015, 81 out of 129 were killed.

The report says 30 persons out of 54 died in January, February and December in 2018 while 26 out of 55 died in during the same period in 2017.

Harman Sidhu, head of ArriveSafe, said, “We cannot ignore the engineering faults behind these mishaps. The absence of reflectors at the roundabouts and dysfunctional streetlights are also responsible for these deaths. Most of the fatal road accidents occured when motorists rammed their vehicles in the roundabouts.” The report attributed rash driving as the prime reason behind the majority of road accidents.

Amrao Singh, DSP traffic, said, “The issue of dark spots in the city was taken up with UT engineering department by senior officers. Our challaning officers regularly give feedback about non-functional streetlights to the local control room, from where it is conveyed to the engineering department.”

Advertising

On Tuesday, the issue of dysfunctional streetlights was discussed at a meeting of Standing Committee of Administrators Advisory Council on law and order at police headquarters, Sector 9.