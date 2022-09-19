scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 18, 2022

NSUI worker held for carrying revolver, six live cartridges

Sources said accused Jagjot Singh is a relative of an ex-MLA in Punjab and his weapon was licensed.

Police said though the .32 bore revolver was licensed, he did not have permission to carry the weapon in Chandigarh.

A 27-YEAR-OLD worker of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) from Ludhiana, Jagjot Singh, who had come to attend an NSUI protest on Saturday, was arrested for possessing a .32 bore revolver and six live cartridges near the Congress Bhawan in Sector 15.  Police arrested Jagjot Singh Saturday. Sources said accused Jagjot Singh is a relative of an ex-MLA in Punjab and his weapon was licensed. Police said though the .32 bore revolver was licensed, he did not have permission to carry the weapon in Chandigarh.

Sources said the weapon was found in his possession along with live cartridges near the Congress Bhawan. Police said Jagjot’s family members were informed about his arrest. He was produced before the area magistrate and remanded in judicial custody on Sunday. A case was registered at Sector 11 police station.  The NSUI had held a protest against the AAP government policies along with raising the demand for jobs for the unemployed youths in Punjab. The NSUI workers were scheduled to march towards CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 12:44:13 am
