scorecardresearch
Saturday, Jan 28, 2023
Advertisement

NSUI dissolves all college committees, cites poor PU poll performance

Sources said that the decision comes after NSUI candidates failed to perform well in the October 2022 Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections in Chandigarh.

The decision to dissolve the committees was issued by Hussain Sultania, National Secretary, NSUI and Chandigarh in-charge. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
NSUI dissolves all college committees, cites poor PU poll performance
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

All Chandigarh committees of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student outfit of Indian National Congress, were dissolved with immediate effect on Saturday. The dissolved committees were included in Panjab University (PU) committee and at least nine college committees and 34 ward committees.

Sources said that the decision comes after NSUI candidates failed to perform well in the October 2022 Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections in Chandigarh.

The decision to dissolve the committees was issued by Hussain Sultania, National Secretary, NSUI and Chandigarh in-charge.

Sachin Sharma, newly appointed president of NSUI Chandigarh, said, “There are many reasons behind dissolving all the NSUI committees and among these reasons the defeat and very low performance in 2022 PU student body elections is one. New committees will be formed shortly.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
The K Arun Prakash Interview: ‘My style is to highlight the composition a...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
At international checkpoint, online system helps vehicles cross over sea...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Experts say Adani Group stock sell-off may not affect market, but deepens...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker wants MPs to learn lessons from Pad...

Sharma, who is also an elected MC councillor from Congress, was appointed NSUI Chandigarh President on January 23. NSUI failed to win a single seat in the colleges. In the Panjab University (PU), AAP’s student wing Chattra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) registered its first maiden major victory.

 

More from Chandigarh

 

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-01-2023 at 01:39 IST
Next Story

7.91% of undertrials utilised legal aid services in 2016-19, says TISS report

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close