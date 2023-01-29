NSUI dissolves all college committees, cites poor PU poll performance

All Chandigarh committees of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student outfit of Indian National Congress, were dissolved with immediate effect on Saturday. The dissolved committees were included in Panjab University (PU) committee and at least nine college committees and 34 ward committees.

Sources said that the decision comes after NSUI candidates failed to perform well in the October 2022 Panjab University Campus Students Council (PUCSC) elections in Chandigarh.

The decision to dissolve the committees was issued by Hussain Sultania, National Secretary, NSUI and Chandigarh in-charge.

Sachin Sharma, newly appointed president of NSUI Chandigarh, said, “There are many reasons behind dissolving all the NSUI committees and among these reasons the defeat and very low performance in 2022 PU student body elections is one. New committees will be formed shortly.”

Sharma, who is also an elected MC councillor from Congress, was appointed NSUI Chandigarh President on January 23. NSUI failed to win a single seat in the colleges. In the Panjab University (PU), AAP’s student wing Chattra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) registered its first maiden major victory.