NSUI conducts havan to halt NEET-JEE exam

Members of NSUI performing hawan as a protest at Congress Bhawan in Sector 35, Chandigarh, on Thursday. Express

Members of National Students Union of India (NSUI), Panjab University performed a Havan at the Congress Bhawan in Sector 35 on Thursday, to appeal for halting the NEET-JEE exam scheduled to be held in September.

The havan was held to “seek blessings and sense” for the government which is “putting nearly 25 lakh students in danger by conducting JEE/NEET in September when the pandemic is supposed to be at its peak.”

“When today even the leaders are not safe from Covid-19 despite having best facilities, how can we take guarantee that no student will catch the virus? 25 lakh students will give the exams, even if one of them is infected, we all can imagine the consequences,” said NSUI National Chairman Social Media, Manoj Lubana.

NSUI leaders Sukhjeet, Aitenderjeet Robby, Sarvottam Rana, Gurkirat Pannu and Rahul Kumar were also present during the havan.

