NSUI a no-show, HSA wins 2 president posts

The Nation Student Union of India (NSUI), the student outfit of the Indian National Congress (INC), failed to make an impact in this year’s student council election in colleges. Two college presidents were selected from the Hindustan Student Association (HSA) while one was elected from the alliance of SOI, INSO and ABVP.

The College Student Federation (CSF) won all posts at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC). The candidate of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) and Himachal Pradesh Student Union (HPSU) won the president’s post in GGGSD college while the Gandhi Group Student Union (GGSU) party won the president and general secretary posts in the Sector 11 Government College for Women.

The elections took place in at least nine of 11 colleges. Student body elections were not held in the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA) as the nominations of all the candidates were rejected. The winners were elected unopposed at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (SGGSCW).