scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Oct 19, 2022

NSUI a no-show, HSA wins 2 president posts

The College Student Federation (CSF) won all posts at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC).

ABVP, HSA, NSUI, indian expressThe Nation Student Union of India (NSUI), the student outfit of the Indian National Congress (INC), failed to make an impact in this year's student council election. (File)

The Nation Student Union of India (NSUI), the student outfit of the Indian National Congress (INC), failed to make an impact in this year’s student council election in colleges. Two college presidents were selected from the Hindustan Student Association (HSA) while one was elected from the alliance of SOI, INSO and ABVP.

The College Student Federation (CSF) won all posts at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College (SGGSC). The candidate of the Student Organisation of India (SOI) and Himachal Pradesh Student Union (HPSU) won the president’s post in GGGSD college while the Gandhi Group Student Union (GGSU) party won the president and general secretary posts in the Sector 11 Government College for Women.

The elections took place in at least nine of 11 colleges. Student body elections were not held in the Government College of Commerce and Business Administration (GCCBA) as the nominations of all the candidates were rejected. The winners were elected unopposed at Sri Guru Gobind Singh College for Women (SGGSCW).

More from Chandigarh

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?Premium
What explains Delhi’s love affair with palm trees?
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...Premium
‘The chances of nuclear use are minimal. Both Russia & Ukraine are we...
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routesPremium
Festivals raising airfares, economy more than business on some routes
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...Premium
How can a baby have this kind of a disease… This is murder: Familie...

First published on: 19-10-2022 at 10:54:21 am
Next Story

Hrithik Roshan shares cryptic post about brain focusing on the ‘negative’ after Vikram Vedha fails at box office

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 19: Latest News
Advertisement