Chandigarh: NSS unit of Government College of Commerce and Administration organises blood donation camp

A blood donation and organ donation awareness campaign was organised by the NSS unit of Government College of Commerce and Administration here on Monday. The event was held in collaboration with Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), the State Bank of India and Panchkula’s Shri Shiv Kawad Mahasangh Trust.

The college’s Principal Professor Dr Nisha Aggarwal, along with other college staff members, hosted the team of doctors and assisting staff members from PGIMER at the event.

At least 45 units of blood were donated by staffers, students and others during the event.

As many as 38 volunteers also pledged to donate their organ.The team from PGI conducted organ donation awareness sessions with the students and distributed Form 7 to the students for organ or tissue pledging. The NSS volunteers thanked the donors and awarded them with certificates issued by PGI and the Red Cross.

