Moga courier blast: NSG, forensic teams visit site; samples sent for test

Ferozepur Range IG M S Chhina (centre) with other police personnel at the shop in Moga. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh) Ferozepur Range IG M S Chhina (centre) with other police personnel at the shop in Moga. (Express photo by Gurmeet Singh)

A day after a courier packet exploded at a shop in Moga, a team from National Security Guard (NSG), along with forensic experts and a bomb disposal squad, inspected the site Thursday even as the police released a CCTV footage of the suspect.

Moga SSP Gurpreet Singh Toor confirmed that an NSG team from Delhi visited the shop, as did forensic experts from Kharar and a bomb disposal squad from Jalandhar. The three teams held a joint meeting and samples collected from the site were sent to Central Forensic Science Laboratory at Kharar for examination.

Toor said some remnants of the blast, including traces of brown powder, parts of the detonator circuit, a small battery and iron nails, had been found. “Now the site has been completely combed. The material has been sealed and sent to the forensic lab for testing,” he said.

After the explosion on Wednesday, iron nails, pellets and other shrapnel, along with a detonator, were found at the spot, but police had denied presence of chemical explosives.

Sources said that one Bhupesh Rajeyana from Sangrur, to whom the courier was addressed, was also detained and questioned by Sangrur police on Thursday. But the man, who booked the courier, is yet to be identified. On Wednesday, a low-intensity blast rocked Sood Couriers on Chamber Road in Moga after a courier packet exploded, leaving two persons injured.

When questioned by the shop owner about the contents of the packet, the man claimed there were T-shirts and other clothes inside it. However, shop owner Vikas Sood got suspicious and when he opened the packet, it exploded. Sood and his friend Rakesh Tayal got injured. Sood is admitted to Dayanand Medical College and Hospital, Ludhiana, with injuries on face, eyes and hands. Police have booked an unidentified person for attempt to murder and under sections of Explosives Act.

