NS Kalsi joins as Punjab Police Complaints Authority chief

N S Kalsi, who retired as the Punjab additional chief secretary (home) in June last year, joined as chairperson of the State Police Complaints Authority Thursday.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab home department, Kalsi will have a tenure of three years as chairperson of the authority, which looks into complaints against police officers.

Apart from Kalsi, former IAS officer Vineet Chawdhry, who retired as Himachal Pradesh chief secretary, and former IPS officer Sukhdev Singh Sidhu, who retired as Uttar Pradesh DGP, were among eight retired IAS and IPS officers who had applied for the post.

A person appointed as chairperson of the State Police Complaint Authority, as per the advertisement for the post, was to have a tenure of three years or till he attains the age of 70, whichever is earlier.

Retired IAS officer of Punjab Cadre G Vajralingam and retired DGP rank officers of Punjab cadre Rajinder Singh, Satish Kumar Sharma and Jasminder Singh retired IPS officer Gurjot Singh Malhi who served as commissioner of security (civil aviation) in Delhi had also applied for the post of State Police Complaints Authority chairperson.

