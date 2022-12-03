scorecardresearch
NRIs welcome action against Brar: ‘He should be handed over to Punjab Police’

While most NRIs especially in California were not ready to openly talk about the dreaded gangster, some said that they were happy that the singers death could now be avenged

Goldy Brar is said to be the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala (File)

Hours after the detention of Gangster Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is said to be the mastermind in the killing of Punjabi singer-politician Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, by the US police in California, NRIs in Canada and California welcomed the action.

While most NRIs especially in California were not ready to openly talk about the dreaded gangster, who had gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017 and had recently entered the US, some said that they were happy that the singers death could now be avenged. Brar was in news since May 29 when he took the responsibility of coordinating Moosewala’s murder from Canada. Kewal Singh, a California-based NRI said that recently several gangs were operating under Brar and several students from Punjab were also part of it.

“For people here, it is news that the conspirator of Moosewala’s murder was in the US. It seems Brar came to the US fearing arrest in Canada but in here, no one talks about him openly. No one wants to be associated with such gangsters,” Kewal said.

Another NRI in California, who didn’t wish to be named, said she has been following the news of Moosewala’s murder since the beginning and was happy with the development. “He should be handed over to the Punjab police,” she said.

California-based Satnam Singh Chahal, director of North America Punjabi Association (NAPA), said that he read about the gangster only on Friday after his detention. Another California-based NRI and a senior office-bearer in a gurdwara said, “It is possible that Brar entered the US to seek asylum here. The US considers human rights a priority. He should be dealt with strongly by both the US and the Indian governments as he is a murderer.”

First published on: 03-12-2022 at 07:05:37 am
