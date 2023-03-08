NRI youth killed at Anandpur Sahib came from a family of soldiers, father a serving Capt; was training as a tattoo artist

Pardeep Singh, who was murdered by a group of hooligans at Anandpur Sahib on Tuesday, came from a family of army personnel. His father Gurbaksh Singh is an honorary captain in the Indian Army and is due to retire in May this year while his uncle Gurdial Singh retired as a havaldar from the Indian Army recently.

Pardeep Singh had come to pay obeisance at Shri Anandpur Sahib on the eve of Hola Mohalla when he objected to some men who were using loud speakers in their jeeps to play songs. In the brawl that ensued, those miscreants stabbed Pardeep to death.

Hola Mohalla witnesses one of the largest religious congregations in Punjab and is celebrated at Anandpur Sahib in Ropar district every year. The celebration of this festival dates back to Tenth Sikh master Guru Gobind Singh whose soldiers used to display their martial arts on this occasion.

Pardeep Singh’s uncle Gurdial Singh told The Indian Express that Pardeep had gone to Canada in 2016 after completing Plus Two and was now the Permanent Resident (PR) of the country. Pardeep’s younger sister Kiranbir Kaur too is in Canada.

Gurdial Singh further said that Pardeep had come to India in September last year to attend his daughter’s wedding which was scheduled in October.

“After attending the marriage, Pardeep told me that he wanted to learn the art of tattoo making, for which he went to his maternal house in Khassan village in Kapurthala district. He would go to Jalandhar from Khassan to train as a tattoo artist,” Gurdial Singh added.

Pardeep Singh was to leave for Canada in January but he delayed his departure for pilgrimage to Patna Sahib with his family in February.

He decided to visit Anandpur Sahib because of a Canada-based friend Gurdarshan Singh, who landed in India on February 18. The two then decided to visit Anandpur Sahib to celebrate Hola Mohalla this year.

Gurdial Singh said Pardeep left home on his bike on March 4 and spent the night at Gurdarshan’s house near Nawashehar from where they both left for Anandpur Sahib where they had rented a room on March 5.

While narrating the sequence of events which led to Pardeep’s murder, Gurdial Singh said they came to know from a man who was accompanying Pardeep at the time of the incident that Gurdarshan Singh had hurt his foot and had trouble walking. The two friends went to visit the tent of Budha Dal- a Nihang outfit.

“Pardeep was a follower of Budha Dal since his childhood. From the Budha Dal’s tent Pardeep took a person with him on his bike leaving behind Gurdarshan,” Gurdial Singh said.

“Pardeep wanted to visit the gurudwaras in Anandpur Sahib, but while he was on his way, he saw some hooligans playing loud music and creating a nuisance. When he asked them to lower the volume, they started arguing with Pardeep. Eventually they wrestled him down and stabbed him,” Gurdial Singh told The Indian Express.

When asked since when had Pardeep been dressing like a Nihang, Gurdial clarified that he was a baptised Sikh and a staunch follower of Budha Dal. He added that Pardeep used to wear the dress of Nihangs since his childhood and even in Canada he used to visit the camps of Budha Dal.

The family is awaiting the arrival of Pardeep’s sister to perform his last rites.

Meanwhile, the Ropar police claimed to recover the jeep used by the culprits and also identified one of the accused as Niranjan Singh of Noorpurbedi. The accused was also injured and was admitted to PGI, Chandigarh.

the police are conducting raids as the miscreants were from nearby villages.

Raman Kumar, the sarpanch of Ghazikot, the native village of Pardeep, said the entire village was in a shock as Pardeep was much loved due to his generous nature.

“Pardeep first visited India in 2018 and used to motivate the youngsters to do social work,” said Kumar.

The incident has sent shock waves in the community. Netizens blamed hoodlums for the tragedy.

Akali leader Karnail Singh Peer Mohammed said it had become commonplace for youngsters to arrive at the Holla Mohalla in vehicles with loud music. Many of them also remove the silencers from their bikes and disturb the peaceful atmosphere. “As a community, we must introspect. It is tragic that a promising young man was beaten to death in front of a crowd of bystanders,” he said.