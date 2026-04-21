NRI woman says IDFC First Bank scam ‘mastermind’ Ribhav Rishi defrauded her of Rs 2.5 cr

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One of the main accused in the IDFC First Bank scam, Ribhav Rishi, has found himself in another case after a 77-year-old NRI woman alleged that he duped her of around Rs 2.5 crore.
According to the police, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh, under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of a woman residing in the UK.
The accused include Ribhav, former manager at IDFC First Bank, Sector-22/B, Chandigarh, along with other bank officials. The investigation is currently in progress.
The complainant, Taranjit Kaur Bains, said that she and her husband reside in Greater London. She came in contact with retired Punjab National Bank officer R K Rishi in 2020 during the sale of her house, who later introduced her to his son, Ribhav. At the time, Ribhav was working as a manager at IDFC First Bank. He allegedly persuaded her to open an NRI account by promising attractive returns and subsequently convinced her to deposit large sums of money.
The complainant returned to the UK in June 2020 during the Covid-19 period and visited India only once in 2023. During this period, Rishi and other bank officials remained in regular contact and allegedly induced her to invest in various bank schemes and IPOs.
However, she later discovered that the funds were not invested in official bank products but were instead transferred to private companies and third-party accounts, without her consent.
In January–February 2025, when the complainant requested the transfer of Rs 1 crore to the UK, the accused allegedly kept delaying the process and continued to mislead her until May 2025.
The fraud came to light after media reports in February highlighted a large-scale banking scam involving approximately Rs 2,590 crore. Upon verification of her accounts, the complainant found that her funds had reportedly been diverted to entities such as Capco Fintech Services.
On February 22, she also received an email from the bank informing her about a lien of Rs 2.5 crore on her account.
CBI gets 2-day custody of Ribhav
In the Rs 590-crore IDFC First Bank and AU Small Finance Bank scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) secured two-day custody of alleged mastermind Ribhav till April 22, after seeking his three-day remand to examine digital evidence and financial links.
The development came as the agency informed the court of Special CBI Judge Rajeev Goyal that its probe has uncovered over 200 suspected illegal transactions and pointed to alleged procedural lapses in certain Haryana government departments.
The CBI submitted that due process was allegedly not followed in opening some bank accounts and routing funds, while verification of documents was inadequate. It also flagged alleged violations of Haryana Finance Department norms regarding the empanelment of banks for conducting government business.
The court also sent five accused — Abhay Kumar, Swati Singla, Abhishek Singla, Naresh Kumar and Manish Jindal — to judicial custody, citing concerns that they could influence witnesses or tamper with evidence.
The agency said the role of public servants, bank officials and other persons is still under investigation, and the trail of alleged misappropriation of government funds is yet to be fully established.
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