NRI woman says IDFC First Bank scam ‘mastermind’ Ribhav Rishi defrauded her of Rs 2.5 cr

In January–February 2025, when the complainant requested the transfer of Rs 1 crore to the UK, the accused allegedly kept delaying the process and continued to mislead her until May 2025

One of the main accused in the IDFC First Bank scam, Ribhav Rishi, has found himself in another case after a 77-year-old NRI woman alleged that he duped her of around Rs 2.5 crore.

According to the police, an FIR has been registered at the Sector 17 police station in Chandigarh, under Sections 316(5), 318(4), 338, 336(3), 340(2), and 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on the complaint of a woman residing in the UK.

The accused include Ribhav, former manager at IDFC First Bank, Sector-22/B, Chandigarh, along with other bank officials. The investigation is currently in progress.

The complainant, Taranjit Kaur Bains, said that she and her husband reside in Greater London. She came in contact with retired Punjab National Bank officer R K Rishi in 2020 during the sale of her house, who later introduced her to his son, Ribhav. At the time, Ribhav was working as a manager at IDFC First Bank. He allegedly persuaded her to open an NRI account by promising attractive returns and subsequently convinced her to deposit large sums of money.