NRI Sabha polls: HC Gives Punjab leeway, keeps issue on fast track

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted limited time to the Punjab government in an ongoing matter concerning delayed elections to the NRI Sabha Punjab, while continuing to treat the issue as urgent amid growing concerns over institutional paralysis.

The case, heard on March 20, arises from a petition filed by Sabha member Karan Randhawa, who has sought completion of the election process and publication of the electoral roll of eligible voters.

During the hearing, counsel for State submitted that approval for conducting the elections had been granted by the Chief Minister — also the Chief Patron of the Sabha — on March 16, 2026. The government requested approximately one month to place a formal election schedule on record.

The HC, however, stopped short of allowing the full period sought and instead adjourned the matter to April 2, 2026, effectively giving the State a shorter window to respond while keeping the proceedings under the urgent category.

In its order, the court noted that while the election process had earlier been stated to be initiated, a crucial step—the publication of the list of eligible voters—remains pending. The petition highlights that the absence of an electoral roll has stalled the process, even after the expiry of the President’s tenure earlier this year.

This marks the second round of litigation on the issue. In an earlier petition disposed of on December 23, 2025, the High Court had recorded the State’s position that the election process had already been initiated. The current plea contends that little tangible progress has followed since that assurance.

As per the Sabha’s governing rules, elections to the President’s post are to be conducted every two years. The tenure of the previous President expired on January 5, 2026, leaving the body without an elected head for over two months. The delay in preparing and publishing the electoral roll has emerged as a key bottleneck.

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Alongside the election delay, Randhawa and some members have raised allegations regarding the functioning of the Sabha during the outgoing President’s tenure, including non-constitution of the Central Executive Committee, non formation of the Administrative Sub-Committee, not convening of Annual General Meetings (AGMs) and no presentation of financial statements.

They have also alleged that a government order dated January 31, 2024, appointing office bearers, was not implemented, and that an RTI application seeking financial details did not receive a response.

These allegations form part of the petition but have not been adjudicated upon by the Court.

Members have expressed concern that the continued delay may be impacting not just the central body but also district-level units, where elections are required once membership thresholds are met.

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The NRI Sabha Punjab—established in 1996 and operational since 1998—serves as a representative platform for Non-Resident Indians from the state, with participation limited to registered members through physical voting.

With no election schedule announced so far, members have called for early finalisation of the process to restore the functioning of the Sabha and prevent further erosion of its institutional credibility.

When contacted, outgoing President Parvinder Kaur she did not respond.

The matter is now listed for April 2, 2026, when the State is expected to update the Court on steps taken towards conducting the elections.