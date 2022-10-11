scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 11, 2022

Now you can get e-permit for Sukhna wildlife sanctuary

The administration stated that in a step towards e-governance, the department of forest and wildlife will issue e-permit to visitors who wish to visit Sukhna wildlife sanctuary.

Now visitors can get an e-permit to visit Sukhna wildlife sanctuary through the online mode. So far, the department of forest and wildlife used to issue permit only through the offline mode and a permission had to be sought physically after submitting a request at the office.

The visitors can get their e-permit issued through https://www.chandigarhforest.gov.in on payment of Rs 30 entry fee for children in the age group of 5-12, Rs 50 for others more than 12 years of age (Indian) and Rs 100 for more than 12 years of age (foreigner).

However, entry for children below five years and all schoolchildren, both government and private, on their educational tour along with accompanying teachers would be free. Also, the department would charge parking fee of Rs 20 for a two-wheeler, Rs 50 for a four-wheeler and Rs 100 for a bus for one whole day.

Earlier, the department used to issue permit through offline mode. However, as recommended by State Board for Wildlife, UT, Chandigarh, now e-permit is to be issued online for the ease of the visitors.

Timings for Bird park revised

It was also specified in the order issued Monday that looking at the day length during summer and winter season, the entry and closing time for Chandigarh Bird Park has also been revised with immediate effect.

First published on: 11-10-2022 at 07:33:29 am
