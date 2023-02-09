Now teachers in Punjab to be mentored by experts from higher education institutes

The Punjab education department has launched “School Mentoring by Higher Institutes” programme under which teachers from government schools will be given training and guidance by experts from higher education institutes and universities.

A total of 8800 teachers from 2200 government schools across all districts will undergo training till February 10 by experts from institutions such as Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (NIPER), Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (ISER), Mahatma Gandhi State Institute of Public Administration (MGSIPA) and local universities, as per the copy of the order.

The department has also released a budget of Rs 44 lakh (Rs 2000 per school) which includes Rs 1800 as honorarium for the resource person, Rs 110 for lunch and snacks for each teacher per day and Rs 90 for stationery.

The order further says that the experts from these institutes can mentor teachers on topics such as child psychology (pre and post Covid), education technology in capacity building, stress management, time management, National Education Policy 2020 and other topics related to innovation in teaching. Each teacher also has to be given a copy of the National Education Policy, 2020, during the training, says the order.

However, with board exams of classes 5, 8, 10 and 12 around, teachers who are busy in preparing the students for boards, said that the timing of the training was weird.

“Now the so-called Mission 100% which has been launched for board exams has suddenly taken a backseat and the government is worried about mentoring of the teachers. It seems they just want utilization certificates of Rs 44 lakh grant in a hurry before March 31. The letter specifically mentions that grant utilization certificates have to be submitted by February 15 without fail,” said a teacher.

Students visit higher education institutes

In a similar initiative for students, a grant of 1.46 crore was released to take 73220 students (Rs 200 per student) from 3661 schools on a tour to higher educational institutes for motivation and knowledge sharing. Students from class 9 to 12 from high and senior secondary schools (20 students from each school) are being taken on this tour.