Now shell out Rs 1000 if found not wearing mask, classroom teaching at GMCH from Dec 5

At the Covid block of a government hospital. (Photo by Jaipal Singh)

Stating that it was time to enforce stricter punishment on people not following Covid-19 protocol, the Chandigarh administration Thursday enhanced the fine amount for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to Rs 1000. It was also decided that the UT will not have a night curfew.

Highlighting the importance of wearing masks, UT Administrator VP Singh Badnore said that masks are the vaccine till a medicinal vaccine is found.

The administration also directed that classroom teaching in Medical College-32 will begin from December 5. It was also decided that coaching institutes will be permitted to reopen from December 1, subject to strict observance of Covid-19 protocol; both in classes and hostels. “They will be directed to concentrate on online teaching; rather than physical classes,” the UT said.

Badnore also directed officials to ensure protocol is followed in public gatherings like marriages, social events etc.

The closing time of bars, restaurants, clubs etc will be reviewed in the next meeting, if the cases surge. “To put a ban on night clubs is still okay, but if they will curtail the timings for hotel industry, what about those marriage bookings that have been done? No wedding party can end at 9.30 pm,” said MPS Chawla, a hotelier, while speaking to The Indian Express, adding, “The UT really needs to think about this before reviewing the timing.”

In the meeting, the Administrator directed officials to opt for stricter enforcement of protocol in places like Mandi in Sector 26, ISBT, Railway Station, Parks, Sukhna Lake, Rock Garden and other market places, which are crowded.

He also directed them to be ready for storage, transportation, distribution and planned vaccination of people, once it is made available.

COVID STATUS

Dr Jagat Ram, Director, PGIMER stated that they have 105 covid patients in Nehru Hospital Extension, out of which 39 belong to Chandigarh, 34 to Punjab, 21 to Haryana, three to Himachal Pradesh and eight to other states. He also mentioned that they have conducted 4,834 tests, out of which 606 were found positive. The Director also stated that they have treated 900 patients in physical OPDs and 1200 patients over tele-medicine facility. Acting Director Principal, GMCH 32, Dr Jasbinder Kaur,stated that they have tested 2,680 samples, out of which 165 were found positive. She also stated that from November 23 the Medical College has already started OPDs in Surgery, Orthopaedics and Gynae.

Dr Amandeep Kang, Director Health Services stated that they have tested 13,687 samples, out of which 1,131 were found positive. She also mentioned that 3,312 patients were tested in flu clinics and further said mobile testing teams stationed at ISBT-17. She also mentioned that 17,922 houses have been checked for dengue and 229 cases have been detected this year.

