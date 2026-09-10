Now, police verification mandatory for Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto delivery riders in Panchkula

The move comes amid concerns over the unprecedented access delivery personnel get to residential and commercial areas.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhUpdated: Sep 10, 2026 09:53 PM IST
From food orders to groceries and daily essentials, riders from these platforms routinely reach people’s homes, often during the day as well as late at night.From food orders to groceries and daily essentials, riders from these platforms routinely reach people’s homes, often during the day as well as late at night. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)
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Following the arrest of an alleged delivery boy in a mobile-snatching incident, the Panchkula Police Commissioner has directed major delivery platforms to ensure police verification of their delivery partners and check the criminal antecedents of every new recruit before putting them on the road.

The move comes amid concerns over the unprecedented access delivery personnel get to residential and commercial areas. From food orders to groceries and daily essentials, riders from these platforms routinely reach people’s homes, often during the day as well as late at night.

The concern became sharper after an alleged delivery worker, Neeraj, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, was caught by Panchkula police for his alleged involvement in snatching a mobile phone from a woman last month.

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The police communication points out that during such visits, delivery partners can become aware of who lives in a house, family members, visitors, daily routines and even when a house is opened, closed or left vacant.

The major platforms — Swiggy, Flipkart, Zomato, Blinkit and Zepto — have also been asked to maintain complete records of every delivery partner, including permanent and present address, mobile number, identity particulars and other details required for identification and verification.

Police have additionally directed riders not to unnecessarily record or share customers’ private information and to immediately report any suspicious activity to the police.

The companies have been told to periodically update their records as well, ensuring that the current addresses, mobile numbers and other particulars of even long-serving delivery partners remain updated.

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“The concern is that unlike conventional visitors, delivery personnel may make repeated visits to the same neighbourhoods, giving them an opportunity to familiarise themselves with the layout of societies and movement of residents,” Commissioner Pankaj Nain said.

The communication has also sought to make the companies more accountable for the people they deploy on the ground. It is no longer enough for platforms to simply collect identity documents at the time of onboarding; the police want criminal antecedents verified and records kept updated, particularly when a rider changes his address or mobile number.

For residents, the move comes at a time when doorstep deliveries have become routine, with riders often entering gated societies and reaching individual flats and houses.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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