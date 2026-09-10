Now, police verification mandatory for Zomato, Blinkit, Zepto delivery riders in Panchkula

From food orders to groceries and daily essentials, riders from these platforms routinely reach people’s homes, often during the day as well as late at night. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Following the arrest of an alleged delivery boy in a mobile-snatching incident, the Panchkula Police Commissioner has directed major delivery platforms to ensure police verification of their delivery partners and check the criminal antecedents of every new recruit before putting them on the road.

The move comes amid concerns over the unprecedented access delivery personnel get to residential and commercial areas. From food orders to groceries and daily essentials, riders from these platforms routinely reach people’s homes, often during the day as well as late at night.

The concern became sharper after an alleged delivery worker, Neeraj, a resident of Vikas Nagar, Chandigarh, was caught by Panchkula police for his alleged involvement in snatching a mobile phone from a woman last month.