Now, people can enter Mohali without showing negative Covid-19 report or vaccination status

Those coming from the international flights will need to follow the guidelines issued by the union government. (Representational)

People coming to Mohali district will not need to show negative Covid-19 report or vaccination status now, announced the district administration on Thursday.

Unlike before, people travelling through domestic airlines will also not be required to show the report of vaccine status, however, those coming from the international flights will need to follow the guidelines issued by the union government.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Girish Dayalan said that due to the second wave, which spanned for around three months, the state government made it mandatory for the people coming to Punjab to show negative Covid-19 report of test taken within 72 hours and commuters were also directed to show their status of vaccination as it was mandatory to have at least one dose of vaccine.

“Now, it is not mandatory, people travelling in domestic flights also need not fulfil these two conditions, but those travelling in international flights have to follow the guidelines issued by the union health ministry,” the DC added.