Chandigarh: Now, party aboard a solar-powered boat at the Sukhna Lake

Chandigarh residents will now be able to hold celebrations and gatherings on the solar-operated boat at Sukhna Lake. The Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation limited is coming up with a solar boat for Rs 36 lakh. The administration will also allow birthday parties in the solar boat in the Sukhna. A tender in this regard has been floated by the CITCO.

The CITCO has invited bids for ferrying a 30-seater solar boat only at Sukhna Lake on revenue sharing basis.

The boat will also be available for birthday parties and other celebrations, for which a lump sum amount can be fixed by the agency for one hour or two hours. Moreover, eatables will be allowed or will be supplied by the CITCO.

The timings for the boat will be from 8 am till sunset.

The CITCO specified that the agency will be responsible for the overall safety of passenger and also provide life jackets to them while ferrying the boat.

“The agency may, however, get the risk covered through insurance. CITCO will not be responsible in any manner in this regard. The expenditure on account of maintenance of Solar Boat will be borne by the Agency apart from operation and management of the said solar boat,” CITCO said in the tender details.

It was also stated that the running and maintenance of the boat will be the sole responsibility of the agency. In case, if the water level recede/decreases and the boat is not able to sail/float, no contract fee will be charged from the agency.

For other reasons, including breakdown of machine, shortage of manpower etc, CITCO will not be responsible and the licensee will have to pay monthly fee as per terms and conditions of the contract, the officials said.

For applying for the tender, r-bids are to be submitted online through tendering process ie Technical Bid and Financial Bid online separately. It is only after scrutiny of the information received in technical Bid, clarifications, if any, where ever necessary, will be obtained from the party.

It was said that the bidder should have one year experience of ferrying any mechanical or solar boat having capacity of minimum 20 persons.

For the purpose, the agency will submit relevant certificate/ approval/ permission/ license for ferrying any mechanical or solar boat in any reputed Lake/ Sea in India.

RESERVE REVENUE PERCENTAGE

It was stated that minimum Reserve Percentage of monthly revenue to CITCO will be 45 per cent and that the bidder has to quote a percentage over and above the Reserve Revenue percentage, which is 45 percen. Bids below the minimum Reserve Revenue Percentage will not be accepted.

The bidder giving/ quoting the highest percentage of revenue will be awarded the contract, as per the details mentioned in the tender.