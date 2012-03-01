Now,HP govt staff can retire early

Government employees in Himachal Pradesh will now be eligible for pre-mature retirement even before they reach 45 years of age and contractual employees,including doctors,pharmacists and para-medical staff of the Rogi Kalyan Samitis will be eligible for government residential accommodations after the state cabinet approved the proposals during a meeting here on Wednesday.

This is for the first-time in the state that the government has decided to amend the Himachal Pradesh Government Accommodation Allotment (General Pool) Rules,1994 to expand the scope of the allotment of government residential accommodations. Till now,only regular government employees were entitled to get official accommodations at their places of postings but since the government has been offering contractual services,particularly in the health sector under the Rogi Kaylan Samitis, the state cabinet approved the proposal to offer government accommodations to other categories. Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal presided over the meeting.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to amend the Himachal Pradesh Civil Services (Premature Retirement) Rules,1976,to make it more practical and in consonance with the CCS pension rules. Currently 20 years of regular service with satisfactory service records will be the sole eligibility criteria to seek pre-mature retirement by any government servant,on giving three months notice in writing to the competent authority,said a government spokesman.

The cabinet also decided to enhance the honorarium of workers engaged by the panchayats to operate and maintain water supply schemes in rural areas,from Rs 750 to Rs 1,350 per month. The workers will also be re-designated as Water Guards. As many as 2,200 workers are likely to benefit from the decision,which Chief Minister Prem Kumar Dhumal had earlier announced in his Statehood Day address at Sundernagar on January 25,this year. The raise will cost the exchequer Rs 1.58 crore annually.

The cabinet ,however,did not consider the draft Shimla development plan as proposed earlier to give relief to several citizens ,whose plots fall in the towns green belt and who have been demanding a lifting of the ban on constructions or re-designation of the green areas.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App