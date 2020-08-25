Now, Hooda thanks Sonia for decision to continue as party president

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday led Congress MLAs from the state at a party CLP meet in passing a vote of thanks to party chief Sonia Gandhi for the decision to continue leading the party.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, one of the 23 signatories in the letter suggesting organizational changes in the Congress from “top to bottom”, Tuesday led MLAs from state in passing a vote of thanks to Sonia Gandhi for her decision to continue as party’s interim president.

Hooda, also the Leader of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, moved the proposal that was unanimously supported by all MLAs who attended the Congress Legislature Party meeting ahead of the monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha beginning from Wednesday.

Putting forward the proposal, Hooda said, “Smt Sonia Gandhi is the most accepted leader of the Congress. The decision would strengthen the party and has filled party workers with enthusiasm and lifted the morale of all those who are fighting for the party”.

The CLP meeting was also attended by PCC chief Kumari Selja.

Hooda said the Congress will bring an adjournment motion in the Vidhan Sabha to discuss the three agricultural ordinances brought in by the Union government. “The ordinances have created confusion about the future of the MSP regime that provides income security to farmers,” he said.

“Today, the farmers are not getting a fair price for their crops. Efforts are being made to end the MSP and Mandi system through three new ordinances. The government wants to leave farmers on the mercy of capitalists. One by one, all public sectors are being handed over to private companies and all employment avenues are being closed for youths. This is the reason that Haryana is facing the highest unemployment in the country,” Hooda said

The Leader of Opposition said that answers will also be sought from the Khattar government regarding “various scams which have taken place during their regime”.

“The Congress demands that the investigation of the liquor scam should be conducted either by a sitting judge of the high court or a central agency,” he said. Hooda said an adjournment motion will also be brought to demand discussions on the land registry and the liquor scam besides the paddy scam.

He said the government would also have to answer on the “constantly deteriorating law and order system in the state.”

He said the government’s Corona policy is directionless and completely confused. “The government imposed a lockdown when we had a few Corona cases, but the lockdown was lifted when the numbers went up. And now, a weekend lockdown has been imposed. On one hand, the government is closing shops and markets, on the other hand, its leaders are jeopardising people’s health by gathering crowds in (Sonipat’s) Baroda (where bypolls are due),” Hooda said.

Talking about the upcoming bypoll to Baroda Assembly seat, Hooda said said Congress will win “no matter how many tricks the government adopts”. “After overlooking the area for six years, the government is now doing a drama of development in Baroda, but these tricks will not work. People of Baroda know that this kindness of BJP is driven by the elections and after the elections are over, the area will be ignored, like the rest of Haryana. People have already seen this happen in Jind,” he added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.