Now Haryana singers sing to claim Sutlej-Yamuna Link water share

Apparently to counter the song by deceased Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, on SYL canal, the signers of Haryana have promently made over half a dozen songs to insist state’s claim over water share. Haryana farmer leaders, who had fought together with the farmers of Punjab over the issue of three contentious farm laws for over a year, seems a conspiracy behind such songs terming the same as an attempt to break the brotherhood of both states’ farmers.

Moosewala’s song on SYL was released on the evening of June 23 and on YouTube, it got 2.7 crore views in less than three days. It also received 33 lakh likes on the video sharing and social media platform. It raises multiple issues, including — as its name suggests — the under-construction Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal that has been a bone of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past four decades. In the last week of June, YouTube removed the song from its platform in India following a complaint from the Union government. The song, SYL, is available in other countries.

Meanwhile, different songs have been uploaded on social media platforms including YouTube and Spotify in which Haryanvi singers seem to be singing in favour of the state’s claim over its share in SYL canal. The song “SYL-Haryanvi” by Masoom Sharma has attracted 2.3 million views on YouTube in the past ten days. Apart from the canal, the song has visuals of both states’ farmers too. In the song, the singer sings in Haryanvi dialect: “O nafrat aali hamne sikhi konya sikh re, hak se mhara SYL- koye bikh konya re. O san 66 me kra tha jo vo vayda levange, oh tupka-tupka koni- paani aadha levange. (We have not learnt hate. It’s not begging but we have rights in the SYL canal water. We will get implemented the promise which was made in 1966 and will get our share of water).”

Two days after “SYL-Haryanvi” another song “SYL Reply from Haryana” by Vikram Pannu and Shanky Goswami was uploaded on Spotify on June 27. It’s also available on YouTube where there are 82,000 viewers. The song’s poster has a canal in the background. In the beginning, the presenter of the song mentions the background of the issue. He states: “The judgement in the water dispute between Punjab and Haryana had come in the favour of Haryana. Its operative part states that Haryana will get water.” Then the singer sings:“Hak paani pe Haryana ka, hum bhikh mangte na (Haryana has right over the water share, we are not begging)”.

A song titled as “SYL-A reply from Haryana” by Devender Ahlawat has attracted 69,000 viewers on YouTube in the past nine days. In the beginning of the song, the presenter apparently refers to Moosewala’s song and says: “I would like to tell those who are trying to tell the (meaning) of the song. Don’t tell too much, everybody knows what it means. Don’t try to cover-up something.” The song says: “Punjab batte to bhai mere- paani bhi batte. Hak mile barabar nyara- je kunbaba bhi chhtte. (If Punjab got divided, then the water should also be divided. The equal share be given like in the case of separation of families.” However, apparently to Moosewala, the singer says “as an artist, I still have a lot of respect for him”.

“SYL Reply and Truth” by Kartik Soni was also uploaded on Spotify on June 27. It has a poster too which shows the cracks in the land which apparently refers to the division of erstwhile Punjab. The song has inflammatory lines too. It says: “SYL leke mane, daat ke dikha diyo (We will get the SYL water, let’s try to stop us).”

In the song “SYL-Haryana Majboor Ni Hai” by Rahul Saini, the artist has advised that “role of an artist should be restricted to the songs and there should not be politics in it”. “Dekho is mudde ne siyasi na banao, meeti Haryana ki pyasi na banao (See, don’t make this a political issue. Don’t make the land of Haryana thirsty.”

“SYL Haryanvi Reply” has over one lakh viewers on YouTube which has mention of statement of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda too in which Hooda seems stating that in the federal structure, it’s not appropriate to stop water or roads meant for others.

Keeping in view the sensitivity of the issue, the top farmer leaders from Haryana have avoided commenting on the development but are upset with such songs. A top farmer leader says: “The farmers of Haryana and Punjab had won a fight after joining hands against three farm laws. Such songs may incite the innocent farmers of both states even when the matter is being heard by the Supreme Court.”

Founder of a web channel The-Ink and Hisar resident Rajesh Kundu had recently sent a legal notice to a Haryanvi singer in which he had blamed the singer for making attempts to break the brotherhood of people of both states. He had also asked for Rs one crore compensation for stealing content from his channel (The-Ink). Kundu told The Indian Express: “In our video, the farmer was talking about the brotherhood of Punjab and Haryana farmers during the farmer agitation but in the song, it was used in another way. Acting on our complaint, the song has been removed from YouTube. The art and songs should be utilised to bring harmony in the society not to create division among masses. It’s a matter of satisfaction that top singers of Haryana have stayed away from such songs till now.”