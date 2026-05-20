Now feeding street dogs not possible at any time in Chandigarh as MC brings in ‘uniform timings’

Civic body fixes 2 hours each in morning and evening to feed at designated spots

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readChandigarhMay 20, 2026 04:51 AM IST
Chandigarh Municipal CorporationThe reserved feeding areas should be away from play areas for children, entry and exit points and stairways, in the least-used areas by children and elderly, and away from high-traffic areas.
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Feeding street dogs in Chandigarh now will not be possible at any time during the day as the civic body has brought in “uniform timings” for the same.

“The Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh has fixed uniform timings for feeding community/stray dogs at all designated feeding spots across the city to maintain proper management and uniformity. The decision has been taken after reviewing different feeding timings being followed in various areas and representations received from stakeholders,” a statement issued by the MC on Tuesday said.

In summers, the morning timings to feed will be 7 am to 9 am, while in winters it will be from 8 am to 10 am. The evening timings in summers will be 7 pm to 9 pm, while in winters, it will be from 6 pm to 8 pm.

The MC has notified that feeding of community dogs should be done only at designated spots and within the prescribed timings. Sanitary inspectors and field staff have been directed to ensure strict compliance and regular monitoring in all sectors and areas of Chandigarh.

The corporation has also appealed to residents and animal feeders to cooperate and follow the guidelines for better public convenience and management.

The Chandigarh Pet and Community Dogs Bylaws 2025 mention designated places away from elderly and children play areas will only be allowed for feeding, specified limit to keep a pet dog and penalties up to Rs 13,400, and banning of ferocious breeds, among others.

As per the bylaws, a family may be allowed to keep dogs as per the limit prescribed by the administration. If dogs over the prescribed limit are found to be kept in a house by a family, then the unregistered dogs) will be impounded, and a penalty will be imposed on the owner.

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As per the bylaws, the owner shall not take the dog(s) to the area of the Sukhna Lake, Rose Garden, Shanti Kunj, Rock Garden, Leisure Valley, Bougainvillea Garden, Chandigarh Botanical Garden Sarangpur and other public places/gardens as notified by the MC Commissioner.

The owners of the registered dogs were asked to keep their pets under their control at all times so that they do not intimidate, annoy, hurt, or bite any person.

The bylaws state that the MC in coordination with the concerned stakeholders shall designate appropriate places and timings for the feeding of community dogs within their respective localities.

The reserved feeding areas should be away from play areas for children, entry and exit points and stairways, in the least-used areas by children and elderly, and away from high-traffic areas.

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It was mentioned that whoever throws eatables in public place, other than those designated, which result in causing danger to human life or is likely to cause injury or annoyance to the public or to the people in general or to cause hindrance in smooth running of vehicular traffic, shall shall be liable to be proceeded against and punished accordingly.

 

Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

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