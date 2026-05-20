Now feeding street dogs not possible at any time in Chandigarh as MC brings in ‘uniform timings’

The reserved feeding areas should be away from play areas for children, entry and exit points and stairways, in the least-used areas by children and elderly, and away from high-traffic areas.

Feeding street dogs in Chandigarh now will not be possible at any time during the day as the civic body has brought in “uniform timings” for the same.

“The Municipal Corporation (MC), Chandigarh has fixed uniform timings for feeding community/stray dogs at all designated feeding spots across the city to maintain proper management and uniformity. The decision has been taken after reviewing different feeding timings being followed in various areas and representations received from stakeholders,” a statement issued by the MC on Tuesday said.

In summers, the morning timings to feed will be 7 am to 9 am, while in winters it will be from 8 am to 10 am. The evening timings in summers will be 7 pm to 9 pm, while in winters, it will be from 6 pm to 8 pm.