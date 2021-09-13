Now, diarrhoea outbreak in Peermuchalla, 138 people fall ill, water supply to area shut

A diarrhoea outbreak was again reported from the Peermuchalla area in Zirakpur on Sunday, with the water department cutting supply to the area and health officials getting ready to collect samples on Monday.

According to doctors, as many as 138 cases were reported Sunday, with as many as 15 patients being admitted to Dhakoli Health Center, while the others were admitted at different private hospitals and in Panchkula.

The outbreak was suspected to have been triggered by contaminated drinking water, with health officials saying that water supply in the area shall remain shut till samples were lifted.

Meanwhile, civil surgeon, Dr Adarshpal Kaur, visited the affected area of Mubarkpur Camp near Derabassi on Sunday and issued necessary instructions to health officials after reviewing the overall situation. She informed that after some cases of fever and vomiting came to light in the village, the health department immediately swung into action and conducted a survey in the village first on suspicion of a Covid outbreak and then on suspicion of dengue fever. Apart from this, a fever survey has also been conducted. She said several water samples have been taken from the water supply lines in the affected area. More samples will be collected and a report will be available very soon. She added that the water supply in the affected area had already been shut. Dr Kaur later also visited the Health and Wellness Center at Mubarakpur and reviewed the work of the staff as well as inquired about the survey.

The civil surgeon appealed to the people of the village to drink boiled or filtered water and reach the nearest health centre as soon as they show signs of fever or other related illness. She said that such diseases are often caused due to contamination of drinking water.