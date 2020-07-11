Now CWG, Asian Games medallists can apply for sports coaching course

The decision was announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijuju in May earlier and the decision to relax some of the admission criteria was approved this week. The decision was announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijuju in May earlier and the decision to relax some of the admission criteria was approved this week.

In a major relaxation in the eligibility criteria for the 46 spots in the flagship diploma course in sports coaching at the Netaji Subhas National Institute of Sports (NSNIS) at Patiala, World Championship participants apart from the medallists of the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games will be given direct entry in the course from the session 2020-2021 onwards. The decision was announced by Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijuju in May earlier and the decision to relax some of the admission criteria was approved this week.

The 46 spots for the eminent athletes are part of the total 725 spots, which were increased from 566 earlier this May. While the educational qualification for the course remains 10+2 for all the eminent athletes, the changes regarding sports achievements have been brought in so as to allow more Asian and Commonwealth medallists and participants of Senior World Championships to enroll for the course.

“Earlier, it was mandatory for an applicant to have won a medal in the Senior World Championship. However, in the new criteria athletes who have participated in the event are also eligible to apply. The criteria of winning a Gold medal in the Asian or Commonwealth Games has been replaced by winning a medal — gold, silver or bronze — in either of the events,” a SAI statement said on Friday.

“The inclusion of eminent Indian athletes in the coaching profession is important since there is a growing need to cater to the evolving needs of the growing sports ecosystem of India and to attract the best available talent in the country. The relaxation in admission criteria for elite athletes will ensure that a larger number of them find themselves eligible to apply for this course,” said Sandip Pradhan, Director General, Sports Authority of India.

A total of 46 eminent athletes will be chosen for 23 spots (one male and one female coach in each discipline) and the athletes will not have to appear for the entrance exam, which has been made online for the first-ever time in the history of the course due to Covid-19 guidelines.

All eminent athletes, who are shortlisted for the course directly, will however have to take the medical and physical tests alongside other candidates.

In case of two eminent athletes applying from the same discipline, a point system has been put in place to identify the final candidate. It has also been decided to extend the last date of submission of online application for enrollment to the course to July 31.

In its communication, SAI stated that “other than eminent athletes, it has been decided that in keeping with the current situation of the Corona pandemic candidates who are awaiting final year results of graduation level-degree courses or if universities that they are enrolled in are yet to conduct final examination of the graduation-level degree courses can also apply online for the admission to diploma course but have to produce the final year passing certificate by September 30, 2020”.

Col Raj Singh Bishnoi, senior executive director, NIS, Patiala, said the institute will conduct online classes initially before deciding about regular classes at the institute after the government guidelines. “The entrance exam will be online for the non-eminent athletes and once the batch is selected, the classes will be done online in the initial days. We will wait for government guidelines before resuming regular classes for the batch,” Bishnoi said.

