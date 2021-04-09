Now, Chaduni calls ‘Dalit, BC, Majdoor, Kisan Panchayat’ in Rohtak

Aiming to take support of all sections of the society, the Haryana unit of Bhartiya Kisan Union led by Gurnam Singh Chaduni has called a “Dalit-Backward Classes-Majdoor-Kisan Panchayat” in Rohtak on Saturday. In recent past, the farmer outfits have held Dalit Sammelans at different places in Haryana to garner support for the ongoing agitation against three farm laws.

In a video message Friday, Chaduni said, “This is not the battle of farmers alone but everybody who wants to save the country, constitution and education. This is the struggle of the entire working class and followers of BR Ambedkar, Sir Chhotu Ram and Mahatma Jyotirao Phule. Dalits are standing by us in this struggle.”

Chaduni also slammed the Haryana government for slapping police cases against agitating farmers for staging protests against the leaders of BJP-JJP claiming “the protests are taking place peacefully and in a democratic way”. Chaduni said, “In Hisar, a case has been lodged even against the girls and students. We warn the government to desist from such tactics. The farmers’ agitation can’t be broken with such tactics. We are ready to court arrest. The government should tell when. We are ready to face the cases and fill their jails. But we won’t go back”.

He again urged the farmers to continue the agitation while maintaining peace.

The farmer leader also supported arhtiyas who have went on strike over the DBT issue. “The government wants to disband mandis and spoil the relations of arhtiyas and farmers with the introduction of new provision,” Chaduni said. He demanded that the farmers be given the option to chose between DBT or payment through arhtiyas.