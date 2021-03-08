Now BJP poses 10 questions to Capt

Reacting to the 10 questions asked by Chief Minister Amarinder Singh regarding the farm laws, Punjab BJP general secretary Subhash Sharma said here on Sunday the CM was just waking up from his “royal sleep” and raising issues which had been elaborately addressed by the Prime Minister time and again. He, in turn, posed 10 questions to Amarinder.

Sharma said the CM must explain to people why he was deliberately keeping Punjab farmers on the boil.

Sharma demanded the CM to reply to the following 10 questions:

Why farmer leaders are not accepting Amarinder’s leadership? Why has the Congress government done nothing about farm debt waivers as promised in election manifesto? When M L Khattar government in Haryana is offering Rs 7,000 per acre to farmers to move away from paddy cycle, procure crops like mustard, bajra and pulses, why Punjab is not helping farmers to diversify? Who is stopping food parks allocated by Union government to Punjab? Who in Punjab govt is stopping to assist the progressive farmers to get access to domestic as well as international markets? Why your government has not created infrastructure for cold chains, processing and storages? Why & how most of the grains stored in Punjab’s godowns & silos end up at liqour distilleries owned by certain politicians? Who stopped Punjab from building comprehensive agriculture plan, considering the deteriorating air, ground water, soil and revenue expenditures… ? Who stopped Punjab from developing crop diversification fund, rather than state govt instigating agitation to maintain status quo & deprive farmers of alternative marketing mechanism? Who stopped the Punjab government from taking care and compensating 3,500 families of farmers, who committed suicide in the last 10 years?

In Vidhan Sabha, CM had asked 10 questions from the nation with an aim to expose the true intent of the Centre behind the legislations, which he said were unacceptable to the farmers and the state under any circumstances.