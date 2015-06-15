Now, a booklet on Chandigarh as part of school curriculum

Director, Public Instructions (Schools), Kamlesh Kumar: This booklet will be of great help, especially when students will be made to learn about their own city.

A booklet on Chandigarh will be introduced as part of curriculum in primary classes in government schools in the city. Chandigarh College of Architecture (CCA) will compile the booklet and launch it on August 27 when the city will commemorate the 50th death anniversary of its creator, Le Corbusier.

CCA Principal Pradeep Bhagat said the book will enable the residents, especially students, to have a complete knowledge about the city. It will also act like a handbook for tourists and visitors.

“The booklet will be launched in honour of Le Corbusier who planned our city. On his death anniversary, the booklet will be a little contribution from our college. We have constituted a committee of experts, senior teachers and final year students who will work on the booklet,” said Bhagat.

“The booklet will comprise graphic visual representations of information, data and knowledge — all related to Chandigarh. While people boast about Chandigarh being one of the most planned cities, they are not aware of the facts about its inception. That is why we have planned to dedicate a book that will have all information about the city,” he said.

Director, Public Instructions (Schools), Kamlesh Kumar said, “Apart from Rock Garden, Rose Garden, Sukhna Lake and Sector 17 market, students are not aware about Chandigarh — who made it, how was it developed, how was it planned, what does the Open Hand imply and how many sectors does it have, etc. This booklet will be of great help, especially when students will be made to learn about their own city.”

