Now 542 trees to be axed for the Sector 29 flyover

THE UT forest department has brought down the number of trees to be axed for the upcoming flyover near Sector 29 roundabout from 700 to 542. However, the department maintains it will not be possible to replant all the trees.

Sources said the selected trees liable for replant will be placed at Nagar Van near Sukhna Lake and near the upcoming flyover. Initially the UT Administration had decided to axe 700 trees, which triggered a strong protest from Chandigarh-based tree lovers and environmentalists. A review of the move has brought down the number of trees.

The stretch between Sector 29 roundabout and Railway Under Bridge (RUB) on Dakshin Marg, where the flyover will be constructed, is full of different varieties of trees, including mango, terminalia arjuna, and chukrasia tabularis (modern neem). Some of the trees are situated on Purv Marg.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, UT, said, “Seven hundred trees will not be axed. A new assessment puts the figure at 542 trees. But it will not be possible for us to replant all the selected trees. We have abundant space in Nagar Van for replanting the trees. Trees will also be replanted near the upcoming flyover on the Dakshin Marg. As per our field survey report, it will not be possible to replant all the 542 trees because some of the trees are huge and very old.”

Significantly, as the UT Administration had made public its intention to axe 700 trees, nature lovers held numerous protests and even approached the Punjab and Haryana High Court. On June 3, the High Court verbally restricted the UT Administration from felling any tree.

Rahul Mahajan, a city-based tree lover, said, “The prime reason behind the reduction in the number of trees to be axed is the short length of the scheduled flyover. Seven hundred trees were to be axed when the flyover was scheduled to be constructed between GMCH-32 roundabout and Poultry Farm roundabout on Dakshin Marg. Later, the length of the flyover was reduced, which automatically reduced the number of trees to be axed. It is true that it is not possible to replant all the trees but we urge the administration to replant maximum of such trees.”

Mahajan submitted his suggestion before UT Adviser Manoj Parida for re-plantation of the trees. Parida, who attended a tree plantation drive in Sector 11 on Monday, also conveyed to the tree lovers the reduced number of trees to be axed for the flyover.