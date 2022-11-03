From November 7, visitors to CHB will be attended through smart token system

From Monday, that is November 7, all the visitors to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be attended only through the smart token

system.

Many people visit the CHB office. This week, however, both manual and smart token system will be functioning.

While issuing the order, the chief executive officer of the CHB, Yashpal Garg, stated that “to improve its processes, a smart paperless token system has been introduced at the reception of the Chandigarh Housing Board today”.

Garg specified that “during this week, both the manual and smart token system is functioning. However, from Monday, that is November 7, all the visitors at the reception of CHB will be attended through the smart token system only”.

The order said that the the smart token system will be functional through a touch screen provided at the entry of the reception.

“A visitor is required to enter his or her mobile number and select the kind of service. No other information is required for getting the token. Token number will be sent instantly on the entered mobile number and the visitor may till then relax at the reception area and wait,” the order noted.

It was also specified that the status of the token number will be displayed on a big LED screen in the seating area.

“The visitor may go to the counter number displayed against the token number. The visitor will be attended patiently at the assigned counter by the trained officers of the CHB. No physical token will be issued and hence the whole queue management system at the reception is paperless,” it was added in the order.