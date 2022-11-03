scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

From November 7, visitors to CHB will be attended through smart token system

Many people visit the CHB office. This week, however, both manual and smart token system will be functioning.

Chandigarh Housing Board office (Express Photo/File)

From Monday, that is November 7, all the visitors to the Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) will be attended only through the smart token
system.

Many people visit the CHB office. This week, however, both manual and smart token system will be functioning.

While issuing the order, the chief executive officer of the CHB, Yashpal Garg, stated that “to improve its processes, a smart paperless token system has been introduced at the reception of the Chandigarh Housing Board today”.

Garg specified that “during this week, both the manual and smart token system is functioning. However, from Monday, that is November 7, all the visitors at the reception of CHB will be attended through the smart token system only”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 electionPremium
The US Midterms Primer: All you need to know about Nov 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...

The order said that the the smart token system will be functional through a touch screen provided at the entry of the reception.

“A visitor is required to enter his or her mobile number and select the kind of service. No other information is required for getting the token. Token number will be sent instantly on the entered mobile number and the visitor may till then relax at the reception area and wait,” the order noted.

It was also specified that the status of the token number will be displayed on a big LED screen in the seating area.

More from Chandigarh
Advertisement

“The visitor may go to the counter number displayed against the token number. The visitor will be attended patiently at the assigned counter by the trained officers of the CHB. No physical token will be issued and hence the whole queue management system at the reception is paperless,” it was added in the order.

First published on: 03-11-2022 at 08:19:27 am
Next Story

Daily Briefing: Voting begins for seven bypolls; Hemant Soren summoned by ED in money laundering probe

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

40 Years Ago

November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace
November 3, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Indo-Pak Peace

EXPRESS OPINION
More Lifestyle
More Explained
More Entertainment
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Amid divorce talks, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa come together to celebrate daughter’s birthday

Photos

Shah Rukh Khan, Shah Rukh Khan lifestyle gallery, Shah Rukh Khan photos, fashion gallery
On Shah Rukh Khan’s 57th birthday, a look at some of his most stylish moments

Photos

Photos: NASA and SpaceX’s historic Crew-5 launch to International Space Station
Best of Express
Advertisement
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
More Explained
EXPRESS OPINION
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement