Notification for Punjab’s new civic bodies likely this week

The Congress defeated the SAD, BJP and former mayor Kulwant Singh-led Azad Group. While both SAD and BJP were routed failing to win a single ward, the Azad Group managed to win 11 wards.

The Punjab government is likely to issue notification for the new civic bodies, the elections for which were held last week. Mohali is also likely to get its mayor by the mid of this week. The mayor will be elected after the newly elected councillors take an oath.

Deliberations were on to select the new mayor. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu’s younger brother Amarjeet Singh Jeeti Sidhu is a frontrunner as the majority of councillors are in favour of appointing him mayor.

A Congress councillor told The Indian Express that the majority of councillors had thrown their weight behind Jeeti Sidhu. The Congress had won the civic body by winning 37 out of 50 wards.

With the Azad Group getting a good share of votes, it was speculated that the Congress could make a mayor outside Sidhu’s family to consolidate its vote bank in Mohali city but the party sources said that Jeeti Sidhu’s name had been almost finalised for the post of mayor.