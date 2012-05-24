Notices to UT over stray dog menace

The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the Chandigarh Administration on a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Administration to control the rising stray dog menace.

The petitioner,former Mohali Municipal Councillor Kuljit Singh Bedi,has sought directions to check the problem even through their destruction. Acting on the petition,a division bench comprising acting Chief Justice M M Kumar and Justice Alok Singh has also issued notices to Punjab and Haryana.

The petitioner has claimed that stray dogs in the recent past have created terror in Punjab,Haryana and Chandigarh and were endangering human lives of all age groups. The petitioner further added: in case the stray dog menace cannot be controlled by sterilisation,they can either be put in cattle/dog pounds or even destroyed in legal chambers.

The high court has directed Punjab,Haryana and Chandigarh to file their responses by July 17.

Former Punjabi varsity V-C under scanner

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Wednesday directed the former vice-chancellor of Punjabi University S S Boparai to respond to incriminating findings against him in a vigilance enquiry report. The directions were passed during the resumed hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Santosh Kumari and others pertaining to alleged backdoor appointments made by S S Boparai. An inquiry report had made adverse findings against the former vice-chancellor. Advocate H C Arora,counsel for the petitioner,further pointed out that the registrar of Punjabi University had also not replied to serious allegations contained in the enquiry report. Arora pointed out that another serious allegation in the enquiry report submitted by SSP,Vigilance Bureau,pertained to Boparai undertaking foreign tours,collecting donations from NRIs and accepting free hospitality from NRIs while still claiming TA and DA from the University authorities.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App