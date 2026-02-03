Nothing can match the human face of India Post: PGI Director

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Punjab circle’s second N-Gen (Next Generation) Post Office, aimed at transforming conventional postal facilities into youth-centric, technology-enabled service hubs, was inaugurated at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) at Sector 12 in Chandigarh on Monday.
Director Professor Vivek Lal inaugurated the revamped post office in the presence of officers from the Department of Posts and PGI.
According to India Post, Punjab’s first N-Gen Post Office was inaugurated at Panjab University in Chandigarh on December 22, 2025, equipped with Wi-Fi, coffee, games and reading corners, along with full postal, banking, and digital services.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Lal highlighted the unmatched credibility and human commitment of India’s postal services and urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from its enduring values. “Nothing can match the human face, the human commitment and the human connection that our postal services represent. You may add glamour, technology and speed, but the substance has always been unmatched. Recently, during a conflict in the Middle East, I had to send an important communication to Europe, and every single card reached its destination. That is a huge salute to the dedication of our postal services,” he said.
Prof Lal also appreciated the N-Gen initiative for preserving the soul of the postal system while seamlessly integrating modern technology with youth-friendly design. The initiative is guided by the nationwide vision to reimagine post offices as vibrant, technology-enabled, student-centric spaces, aligned with the aspirations and energy of N-Gen and Gen Z.
Addressing the gathering, Dr Amanpreet Singh, Director Postal Services (HQ), Punjab Circle, reiterated the Department of Posts’ commitment to evolve with changing times while remaining rooted in service. “The N-Gen Post Office reflects our effort to speak the language of today’s youth while staying true to the core values of India Post—reliability, reach and trust. This space is meant to be used, lived in and owned by students, positioning the post office as a relevant and responsive partner in their daily lives,” he said.
Designed with students at its core, the N-Gen Post Office at PGI goes beyond a conventional service centre. It has been conceptualised as a social, interactive and collaborative space where young users can access postal and digital services while also connecting, collaborating and unwinding. The revamped post office reflects the creative spirit and expectations of students, transforming it into a welcoming environment—whether for sending documents across India or abroad, accessing digital services, or spending time in a comfortable setting.
Key features of N-Gen Post Office at PGI:
• Contemporary interior design
• Wi-Fi-enabled zones
• QR code-based digital payment facilities
• Speed Post services with a 10% special discount for students
• Parcel packaging facility
• Mini library with books and magazines
• Comfortable seating and student-friendly workspaces
• Offline games and television facilities
