Nothing can match the human face of India Post: PGI Director

Addressing the gathering, Dr Amanpreet Singh, Director Postal Services (HQ), Punjab Circle, reiterated the Department of Posts’ commitment to evolve with changing times while remaining rooted in service.

Punjab circle’s second N-Gen (Next Generation) Post Office, aimed at transforming conventional postal facilities into youth-centric, technology-enabled service hubs, was inaugurated at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) at Sector 12 in Chandigarh on Monday.

Director Professor Vivek Lal inaugurated the revamped post office in the presence of officers from the Department of Posts and PGI.

According to India Post, Punjab’s first N-Gen Post Office was inaugurated at Panjab University in Chandigarh on December 22, 2025, equipped with Wi-Fi, coffee, games and reading corners, along with full postal, banking, and digital services.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Lal highlighted the unmatched credibility and human commitment of India’s postal services and urged the younger generation to draw inspiration from its enduring values. “Nothing can match the human face, the human commitment and the human connection that our postal services represent. You may add glamour, technology and speed, but the substance has always been unmatched. Recently, during a conflict in the Middle East, I had to send an important communication to Europe, and every single card reached its destination. That is a huge salute to the dedication of our postal services,” he said.