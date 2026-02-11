‘Nothing anti-Punjab in it’: BJP’s Sunil Jakhar invites farmers to dialogue on India-US trade deal

Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar has invited farmer organisations to a dialogue on the India–US trade agreement, stating that if they see any shortcomings in the deal, they should choose the path of discussion rather than agitation. He reiterated that the agreement would not have any adverse impact on farmers and would instead benefit industry and trade while creating new employment opportunities for the youth.

Speaking to the media after a meeting with BJP district executive members and mandal presidents from Sahibzada Ajit Singh Nagar and Ropar on the trade agreement, the BJP state president said on Wednesday, “Crops grown in Punjab—such as wheat, paddy, maize, and sugarcane—have been kept outside the scope of the agreement and will not affect farmers in any way.”

Jakhar said every farmer acknowledges that agriculture is not a highly profitable occupation. “While it sustains families, it does not generate enough income to fulfil their children’s aspirations. Every family wants their children to find employment beyond farming. However, this will only be possible if new industries are established and trade expands,” he said.

Jakhar said the trade deal would provide access for India to the $30 trillion US economy, adding that new employment opportunities would be created for the youth as industry and trade grow.

The BJP president appealed to farmer groups to clearly state what impact they believe the deal will have on Punjab’s farmers. He invited them for discussions, assuring that if any farmer organisation felt the agreement would affect Punjab’s farmers, they should come forward for talks and that their concerns would be addressed. He added that protests are undertaken only after the path of dialogue has been closed. He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was firmly committed to protecting farmers’ interests. The same resolve has ensured that Punjab farmers’ interests are safeguarded in this agreement, he added.

Jakhar said, “I also urge all farmer groups to press for the implementation of an agricultural policy in Punjab, which farmers had protested for a year ago but has still not been implemented. The law-and-order situation in the state has deteriorated significantly, and drug abuse is destroying the next generation. If protests are to be held, he said, they should focus on these real issues rather than on a non-existent issue.”

“There is nothing anti-Punjab in the trade deal. I am speaking this as a farmer myself,” he asserted.

Jakhar said that while the US president speaks about making America great again, Prime Minister Modi deserves appreciation for successfully pursuing the policy of making India great while safeguarding national interests through the trade agreement.

Sunil Jakhar condemns attack on migrant labourers

Story continues below this ad

Responding to a question, Jakhar condemned an incident where two migrant labourers were shot at by unidentified gunmen in Moga district. He said that while businesspeople were facing such situations earlier, even labourers were being targeted now.

Urging the state government to “wake up”, he said such divisive actions must be strictly curbed, as they go against the philosophy taught by the Sikh Gurus. He emphasised that the role of migrant labourers in Punjab’s industry and agriculture cannot be overlooked.