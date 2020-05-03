Not your usual big fat Punjabi wedding: 55 marriages in Tricity, without the long guest list

As per the officials on duty of delivering passes, strict guidelines are given to the people who are granted permission, and a circular is sent to the priest to ensure that social distancing norms curfew rules are followed.( Representational Image) As per the officials on duty of delivering passes, strict guidelines are given to the people who are granted permission, and a circular is sent to the priest to ensure that social distancing norms curfew rules are followed.( Representational Image)

Amid THE nationwide lockdown, Sumit Goyal and Kirti Sharma tied the knot on April 26 at their residence in Sector 38, Chandigarh, with just six people on residence, including the priest, under strict guidelines of the district administration.

The couple is not alone in choosing to continue with their plans without much celebration. As many as 55 applications for conducting marriages have been allowed in the Tricity including Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali since March 23, 2020, when the lockdown was announced.

As per the officials issuing curfew passes to the people, around ten applications for conducting marriage ceremonies were received in Chandigarh, 32 applications were received in Mohali district, out of which 29 were allowed while three others agreed to postpone their marriage after counselled by the officials in charge; whereas around 16 applications were received and allowed by the Panchkula administration.

Speaking to Indian Express, Girish Dayalan, DC Mohali said, “We have been receiving applications for getting curfew passes for marriage ceremonies. Initially we counsel them to postpone the marriage event if possible but if the parties don’t agree we allow just four people from both sides, including the groom and bride and a priest.”

As per the officials on duty of delivering passes, strict guidelines are given to the people who are granted permission, and a circular is sent to the priest to ensure that social distancing norms curfew rules are followed.

“We had applied for a curfew pass for around 12 people including members of both families, but we were allowed for only five, apart from the priest. Since the date (saya) was fixed by the priest earlier in January, and it was said to be good date, we went for it in the lockdown time, rather rescheduling the marriage date,” said Kulbhushan Sharma, a resident of Sector 38, Chandigarh, whose daughter Kirti got married on April 26.

“It is not yet confirmed when the lockdown will end and situation will come to normal. Therefore, we conducted the marriage ceremony with minimum people, though all our plans for big wedding event was shattered”, added Sharma.

