Not worried about Amarinder plans, he is being forced: Cong

A DAY after former Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced that he will launch his own political party and may ally with the BJP if the farmers’ protest is resolved, the Congress said on Wednesday that it was not “worried” about his exit and future political moves.

The party high command, however, took stock of the situation. AICC general secretary incharge of the state, Harish Rawat, met former party president Rahul Gandhi and briefed him about the developments.

“In the Congress, nobody is worried about his exit. Because people had already realised that he is a ‘gone case’ and that he is hand in glove with the opposition — be it Akalis or anyone else. Even the Congress workers in Punjab used to say that his government was an extension of the Akali Dal government… that his government is Akali-3. Politicians, not just Congress politicians, everyone would say that he was under some compulsions and is being pressured by the central government,” Rawat told The Indian Express.

“So his statement only confirms the suspicion that many people had,” he said.

Rawat said Singh’s “behaviour” shows that there is “strong arm-twisting from someone”.

“And because of that, he is doing all this. Otherwise, for years, he had stood firm with an ideology… the Congress ideology… his fight now cannot be for any post…he is already 80. So, there is something… because of which he is getting ready to compromise his secular credentials and is acting like a spokesperson of the BJP,” he said.

But the Congress did not seem inclined to take any disciplinary action against him.

“We are watching how far he goes…We don’t want to make any move which will force him to quit and join hands with the BJP. If he decides on his own to join hands with the BJP…no one is going to stop him. Who can stop him? If a person decides to indulge in political harakiri, what can we do,” said Rawat.

Rawat said the BJP, which is discredited in Punjab because of the farm laws, wants a “mask” while “Singh is looking for an excuse (bahana) to join hands with the BJP and is using the farmers’ protest for that”.

“So many farmers died… where was he… trampling voice is one thing… they have trampled farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri…was Captain there? Why didn’t he fight against the BJP…The BJP wants to get out of the Punjab mess which they have created. Singh is handy for them. And he is offering his services. It has nothing to do with farmers,” he said.

Asked whether the Congress would reach out to Singh to stop him from leaving the party, Rawat said Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi had met Singh.

“They had a long chat. The fact of the matter is there are some compulsions…the central government has something… which is forcing him to break ties with the Congress,” he claimed.

On whether Congress president Sonia Gandhi or Rahul had spoken to Singh after his ouster, Rawat said: “Amarinder Singh was always in a position to pick up the phone and talk to both of them.”

In Punjab, Congress leaders said that Amarinder’s “BJP designs” were known to everyone.

Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa accused Amarinder of ditching the people of Punjab.

“The Congress made him CM for nine and a half years and he is now going to sit in the lap of BJP.”

He alleged, “Now, we have come to know that why tiffin bombs were coming to the state from the border, why pistols and other weapons were making way. He was making a ground. As CM of Punjab, BSF’s jurisdiction enhancement was his contribution to the state.”

Transport Minister Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also hit out saying, “He remained CM for 9.5 years. I did not expect this from him. Public used to say that BJP drives Amarinder. They used to say NSA chief Ajit Doval drives him.”

He added, “He cannot form a government. It is impossible. What does he think that he can ride on farm laws? Why has he not got the matter sorted in a year? When you were the CM, you could not sort it out. How can you sort it out now when you are not even the CM? This is a part of the conspiracy. 650 farmers have died while protesting. The farmers understand everything. Are they not going to question him? Let him make a party. Their security deposits will be forfeited.”

Warring said Amarinder should not bother about PPCC president Navjot Sidhu. “He should take care of himself. Even if the entire family fights against Navjot Sidhu, even then they would not be able to defeat Sidhu.”