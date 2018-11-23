Not the Rock Garden my father imagined: Nek Chand’s son

“Caterers cook food there. It gives such a shabby look. This is not what my father had dreamt of,” says Anuj Saini, son of Rock Garden’s creator Nek Chand.

In the last six weeks, after Chandigarh Administration reallowed weddings at Rock Garden, Sector 1, at least two high profile functions have taken place. On November 19, wedding of Union Territory Special Secretary (Engineering) Mukesh Anand’s daughter took place in Rock Garden’s Phase-III, while on Thursday, Haryana’s Agriculture Minister Om Prakash Dhankar’s son got married. Principal Secretary (Home) Arun Kumar Gupta passed the order, reallowing weddings in Rock Garden, on October 9.

Predecessor of Gupta, also the Chairman of the Society for the Development and Maintenance of Rock Garden, Anurag Aggarwal had banned weddings and commercial events in Rock Garden on May 15, 2017.

“We have opened Rock Garden for holding all sorts of events. When weddings were banned last year, no reason was specified. Proper cleaning of the premises is carried out after every event”, Gupta tells Chandigarh Newsline.

However, Saini is not happy. “Rock Garden is not a wedding venue. Tourists have to face a lot of problems. If the administration cites revenue generation as one of the reasons, I do not agree with it. The administration is already earning an average of Rs 1.5 lakh from sale of tickets daily.”

Rock garden’s Phase-III, where most of the events, including weddings take place, can be booked for Rs 70,000. Of this, Rs 10,000 are cleaning charges.

Superintending Engineer Yashpal Gupta, who is in-charge of bookings, says events have rather brought back life to the place. “Due to such events, a regular cleaning is done on the premises.”

Visitors, however, find the administration’s move “ridiculous”.

Anna Cook from Australia says, “I and my husband had heard a lot about Chandigarh. I was mesmerised with Nek Chand’s art and that is why Rock Garden was first on our places to visit list. But, this part of the garden is highly disappointing.” “I am sure, had Nek Chand been alive he would have been in immense pain to see this. Such kind of art is rare and any kind of commercial event that spoils it must not be allowed,” Cook adds.

Gupta, on the other hand, says on January 17, 2019, Phase III of the Rock Garden is booked for a seminar to be held by PGIMER. “We are also booked on December 31. But, I don’t have the exact details.”