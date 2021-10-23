Not seen during Covid-19 times, not heard otherwise

A mute spectator in the General House as well as in her own ward — that’s how Congress councillor Sheela Devi can be described. She represents ward no. 5 which comprises Sector 25, Kumhar Colony, Janta Colony, Sector 25 (West), LIG Colony Dhanas, Milkman Colony & Housing EWS Dhanas, Site & Service Dhanas, (Aman, Chaman & Ambedkar Colony).

At a time when colonies want a makeover to come up to just 10 per cent of what the urban belts of the city are, residents had hoped a lot from Sheela Devi in her third stint. She had contested from the same area in her first attempt and won. The next term she was fielded from ward no. 12 from where she was elected. In 2016, she was again fielded from ward no. 5 and she won.

Her presence was neither felt in the General House nor in the ward. The ward residents complain their area lacks basic facilities and the councillor was nowhere to be seen during the Covid times, when they needed her the most. They allege the ward has gone from bad to worse.

Dr Avtar Singh, president of the Dhanas Residents’ Welfare Association, points out that the situation is pathetic and no development has been done for the ward residents. “Cow dung is on roads. People tether their animals on roads and berms. All paver blocks on which crores of rupees have been spent seem to be put only for animals. Surprisingly, there is no action by corporation,” he said.

He added, “Not just this, there are no house number plates in lanes. Thus, it becomes difficult to locate the same. When house number plates are being installed in other wards, then why not here? People are forced to live in a hell-like situation.”

The residents allege during the Covid time, they were left to fend for themselves. “There were times in the first phase of lockdown when we didn’t know who to approach and from where to get ration. At least the councillor should have done a bit of liasoning,” said a resident on condition of anonymity.

The resident said, “Door-to-door waste collection by twin vehicles has still not been implemented properly here and the civic body is charging all types of municipal taxes.”

The Milkman Colony, Dhanas, has been a sufferer. “Performance of our area councillor is very poor. She is not only educationally illiterate but also intellectually zero, having no vision. The area lacks basic amenities. Not even a single issue has been got resolved by her. She got uprooted the developed work, and again got the tender passed for the same. There is a nexus of councillor and the contractors here,” said Gautam Diwan, general secretary, Milkman Colony Dhanas Residents’ Welfare Association.

He added that water remains accumulated in the green belt too. In times of dengue and malaria, there is no proper check or fogging, something for which the councillor should coordinate with the authorities.

COUNCILLOR LISTS HER ACHIEVEMENTS

Listing her achievements, Leela Devi told The Indian Express, “I have got several development works done. I also got work done for the cremation ground of Sector 25. I have got paver blocks installed in Sector 2, got tubewells, three green belts and five open-air gyms. I also got toilet blocks for people and got several parks repaired too.”

She added, “I have done a lot of work at Dhanas as well. People are really satisfied with me.”