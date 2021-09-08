Not seeking credit for Batala, wrote as you only meet virtually: Rebel ministers in new letter to CM Amarinder

The internal wranglings in the Punjab unit of Congress stretched further Tuesday as two rebel ministers again wrote to Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh saying that their sole concern was the carving out of Batala as a new district and were least concerned as to who gets the credit for it.

The letter by Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa comes a day after Amarinder gave credit to Rajya Sabha MP and his once bete-noire-turned-friend Partap Singh Bajwa for writing to him to get Batala declared as district.

The ministers said they had earlier raised the issue in Cabinet. “You can give credit to who so ever you want and we are just not bothered about such trivialities. But please just concede our request”, they said.

In the letter to the CM, they expressed total satisfaction with his public statement that the proposal to create Batala as the 24th district of the state was under his serious consideration.

They wrote, “Your statement in the newspapers also reveals that Rajya Sabha member Sardar Partap Singh Bajwa has also written a letter to you to make Batala a district. This is a bit surprising because the person who has direct access to you should not have the need to write a letter to you.”

Both the ministers said that as the Rajya Sabha member was meeting him frequently, it was not necessary to communicate this issue by writing a letter.

They said that Bajwa was writing letters to him for four and a half years and releasing the same to the media “even at the cost of causing you embarrassment” was the reinforcement of the fact that he did not enjoy this rare privileged access earlier. “Needless to say, these letters have been a source of disgrace to the Congress party, your government and you personally also,” they added.

Justifying themselves for writing a letter to CM, the two ministers said, “We had to adopt the medium of writing to you to convey to you the legitimate and long standing demand of the people of Batala city and region to make Batala a district because you have been distancing from public for a long time. All meetings, including the cabinet, are being held through video conference. So we had no choice but to write to you.”

They stated, “You may not even remember that in the cabinet meeting in which it was decided to make Malerkotla a district, Tript Rajinder Singh Bajwa and the then president of Punjab Congress Sunil Jakhar (special invitee) had raised their voice for upgrading Batala to a district.”

On Monday, Amarinder had told the ministers that Partap Bajwa had already written to him in August to declare Batala a district.

Amarinder, in his statement had expressed surprise that neither Tript Bajwa nor Sukhjinder had not deemed it fit to discuss the issue with him before shooting off a joint letter in this manner.