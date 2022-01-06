Not part of protest that blocked PM convoy, unions hail lok lehar victory

Several major farmer unions of Punjab, who were part of protest against farm laws, have categorically stated that they had nothing do with the protestors who sat at Talwandi Bhai flyover and blocked the PM’s convoy. However, they also hailed this protest, calling it a victory of the Lok Lehar.

Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, general secretary of BKU (Ugrahan), largest farmer union of Punjab, said, “Members of our union burnt effigies of PM Narendra Modi at 31 different places of Punjab which were district headquarters and SDM offices. However, we have no idea as who sat at the flyover to block PM’s cavalcade. Still, we hail the effort of those protestors. They have made the slogan ‘Go back Modi’ ring true. It is yet another victory of Lok Lehar and democracy. The promises made to us are still not implemented….BJP should read the writing on the wall. They should read the verdict of people of Punjab, which loud and clear.”

Kirti Kisan Union vice president Rajinder Singh Deepsinghwala said, “We hail the action of a few protestors who expressed their anger by blocking flyover. It is a message to the huqumat that we have not forgotten our struggle when we were on roads at Delhi borders. It is a true tribute to the farmers who died during the one year of struggle against farm laws.”

He added, “Our union burnt effigies of PM Modi at various places in Punjab — in villages and town areas of Moga, Faridkot, Fazilka, Mansa, Muktsar, Ferozepur among other areas as part of its protest.”

Dr Darshan Pal, president of Krantikari Kisan Union, said, “We don’t believe in any type of confrontation. However, there was a call by ten farmer unions of Punjab to oppose PM’s visit by staging protests. Our union was in Fazilka and we were not allowed to move ahead. So we staged protest at Fazilka only. We don’t believe in blocking way of PM. However, we lodged protest in a peaceful manner without bothering anyone. Our fight against, MSP hasn’t ended and the wounds of death of farmer protesters are still afresh.”

The Kisan Mazdoor Sangrash Committee (KMSC), that called off its protest later on Wednesday after getting assurances from Centre and the state, said they had not blocked the flyover either.

Sarwan Singh Pandher, general secretary of KMSC, said, “We were in talks with BJP leaders and had partially cleared the roads. We had not blocked any road and rather cops had blocked the way to stop us. We never went to the Talwandi Bhai flyover. However, whatever happened is a message to the PM. We have not yet forgotten anything.”

Meanwhile by late Wednesday afternoon, all unions that were protesting on various roads had returned to their houses.

Punjab Khet Mazdoor Union general secretary Lachman Singh Sewewala said, “Each and every family remembers the pain of death of over 750 farmers. We had burnt PM’s effigies in villages. However, if his rally didn’t happen, we welcome this move. It is hard to forget everything that happened during protest against farm laws.”