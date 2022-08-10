scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Not much has changed in the UT departments despite Right to Service Act

There are a list of 486 services from 28 departments in which officials are required to perform in a time-bound manner, but the present case clearly showed how the law is being defied by the officials.

Written by Hina Rohtaki | Chandigarh |
August 10, 2022 4:14:26 am
Sukhdev Singh and his wife at their Chandigarh residence

A day after The Indian Express reported the story of 84-year-old Sukhdev Singh, who had filed a request to convert his shop-cum-flat (SCF) into a shop-cum-office (SCO) in 2009, the estate office assured the request will be processed in a day and moved the file on Monday, after a wait of 14 years. The Right to Service Commission, taking suo moto cognisance of the issue, also sought an explanation from the department for the delay. The case at hand is one of defiance of the RSC, also resulting from the lack of awareness of the fact that the RSC in Chandigarh allows only a set number of days to a government department to process a citizen’s application. It is notable that action would be taken against the official and penalty would be imposed, in case of inexplicable delays.

However, even as the commission is going to complete five years this month, nothing much has changed in the functioning of the government departments in UT.

The law clearly states that if a person fails to get a service from the designated officer in a time bound manner or is denied a service without any justifiable reason, accountability of the employee is fixed.

RK Garg, president of Second Innings Association, a senior citizen body said, “There is corruption at the core of these issues. If the administration adhered to the set time limit, then such cases of delay could be avoided and people could get their work done as per rules framed. Everywhere, we find cases where matters are hanging for years. Rarely does the RCS issue notice and work is done. I don’t think the commission has taken action against the employee.”

According to the RSC, pertaining to services with the estate office, not more than 50 days ideally, or at most 60 days, are to be taken for services sought by a citizen. For instance, a no objection certificate for sale, gift or transfer of lease rights should take no more than fifty days to process, and in case of objections, it may be extended to another sixty days.

Similarly, change of ownership/ leasehold rights on the basis of sale deed/ gift deed/ transfer of lease rights (uncontested) should be done within 30 days, as per the rule book.

However, there are cases where the officials have been sitting on files for months or years.

At the same time, transfer on any basis like intestate death/ registered/unregistered will/ court decree/ family settlement, etc., where issuance of public notice is required (uncontested). Change of ownership on any basis should be done within 20 days. The permission to mortgage is 35 days, grant of extension in time limit for construction to should be done within 35 days.

Execution of lease deed/ conveyance deed after issuance of allotment letter within 30 days, issuance of no dues certificate (NDC) after depositing the dues, is to be done in 15 days, issuance of allotment letter after payment of full consideration money in 20 days, are some of the deadlines issued for estate services.

Even pertaining to the Arms branch, fifty days can be taken to issue a new arms license or renewal of an existing one. This includes the letter sent to the police department after which the police department will send a verification report within 15 days and order of renewal or license to be issued within 30 days.

“The Chandigarh RTS Commission should take suo-motu cognisance to some of the cases as published in media from time to time as empowered under section 17(1)(b) of the Act, so that the system of delivery of public service is further improved. The commission is also empowered to provide compensation to an aggrieved service seeker and they should be really active in this,” Vinod Vashisht, convener, City Forum of Residents Welfare Organisations (CFORWO) observed.

