‘Not luxury’: CJI Surya Kant demands hospital-like infrastructure, parking solutions

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant Saturday said judicial infrastructure was not a luxury but an essential component of the justice delivery system, as a lawyer worried about finding a parking space cannot be expected to argue a case, cross-examine a witness, or draft pleadings with complete concentration.
He made the remark after inaugurating a multi-level parking facility with capacity for 1,200 cars and 500 two-wheelers at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh.
Calling Chandigarh his “karmabhoomi”, the CJI said the city held a special place in his life as he began his legal career from it.
“Hisar may be my birthplace, but Chandigarh has been my karmabhoomi. My journey from struggle to success began in the streets of this city. Whatever I have achieved is because of the support, cooperation, guidance, and mentorship of my friends and colleagues here,” he added.
Emphasising the importance of the newly inaugurated facility, the CJI said infrastructure should never be viewed as an unnecessary expense.
“There should never be a misconception that infrastructure additions are a luxury. Infrastructure is the backbone of every city and every society. Without basic amenities and facilities, the very survival of a city becomes difficult,” he remarked.
Recalling his association with the High Court Building Committee, the CJI said the land had been earmarked for a multi-level parking project years ago and congratulated the Chandigarh Administration for completing it.
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He said litigants, many of whom approach courts under immense stress, deserved basic civic amenities.
Reiterating a vision he has been advocating since assuming office, the CJI said courts should be developed on the lines of hospitals, where every visitor is assured essential facilities.
“Wherever I have gone since November last year, I have appealed that district courts and high courts should be developed like hospitals. Every citizen who comes seeking justice must at least receive basic amenities. The atmosphere should inspire confidence and strengthen the litigant’s faith in the judicial system,” he said.
Extending the argument beyond courts, the CJI said the need for multi-level parking was equally pressing at government hospitals, universities, schools, and other public institutions, particularly as vehicle ownership continued to grow faster than urban infrastructure.
Punjab and Haryana High Court infrastructure
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Drawing attention to the Punjab and Haryana High Court, CJI Surya Kant said parking and infrastructure constraints there also required urgent attention.
“I would request the Chandigarh Administration to seriously consider expansion of the high court, creation of additional facilities for advocates, including chambers, and a permanent solution to parking for the thousands of lawyers and litigants who visit the high court every day,” he said.
He also urged the Punjab and Haryana governments to strengthen judicial infrastructure at district and sub-divisional courts in view of rising litigation and judicial appointments.
Pointing to the steady increase in case filings, he said the Supreme Court had witnessed nearly 75,000 fresh cases in 2024, around 82,000-83,000 in 2025, while filings this year were expected to cross one lakh.
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“If there are no courtrooms, merely appointing more judicial officers will serve little purpose. Recruitment and infrastructure must go hand in hand so that justice can be delivered within timelines and the institutional response to pendency becomes more effective,” the CJI said.
Jagpreet Singh Sandhu is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. He is a veteran reporter with over a decade of experience, specializing in legal, crime, and environmental reporting across the tri-city area (Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula).
Professional Background
Core Beat: He primarily covers the Punjab and Haryana High Court, District Courts, CBI Courts, and Consumer Commissions. His legal reporting is known for breaking down complex judgments and tracking long-standing criminal cases.
Environmental Reporting: Jagpreet has become a key voice in reporting on the deteriorating air quality and weather patterns in the Punjab-Haryana region.
Crime & Technology: He frequently reports on cybercrime, digital arrest scams, and the intersection of technology and law enforcement, such as the development of citizen-centric policing apps.
Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025)
His late 2025 coverage has focused on significant judicial verdicts, major financial scams, and public health concerns:
1. Legal & CBI Court Verdicts
"12 years on, CBI court acquits Haryana judge, parents in wife’s death case" (Dec 17, 2025): Detailed coverage of the acquittal of a judicial officer in a high-profile dowry death case from 2013.
"‘Wicked & evil mind’: Court gives man 30-year term for kidnapping, sexually assaulting 8-year-old" (Dec 16, 2025): A report on a stern judgment from a Chandigarh district court in a POCSO case.
"Man acquitted in rape case after victim found ‘very happy’ in wedding reception" (Dec 9, 2025): Covering a unique legal observation regarding consensual relationships and age verification.
2. Investigative & Scams
"CBI registers FIR in Rs 1.14-cr Patient Welfare Grant scam at PGIMER" (Dec 19, 2025): An exposé on how funds meant for poor patients were siphoned off through forged documents and a photocopy shop inside the PGIMER campus.
"Month-long torture, Rs 85 lakh transfers: How ‘Innocence Certificate’ led to a ‘digital arrest’ of an elderly couple" (Dec 12, 2025): Detailing a sophisticated cyber fraud targeting senior citizens in Chandigarh.
3. Environment & Public Safety
"Panchkula air turns ‘very poor’, fourth worst in country" (Dec 22, 2025): Reporting on the sudden spike in pollution levels in Panchkula compared to neighbouring cities.
"Soon, you can snap that overspeeding car, and report to Chandigarh Police" (Dec 16, 2025): Breaking news on a new mobile application being developed to allow citizens to report traffic violations via geo-tagged photos.
4. Gangster Culture & Crime
"City Beautiful in the crosshairs of gangsters" (Dec 14, 2025): A feature analysis of how Chandigarh has increasingly become a staging ground for extortion and rivalries between gangster modules.
"Shooters wanted for Parry murder held by Delhi Police Special Cell" (Dec 18, 2025): Following the developments in a high-profile murder case in Chandigarh’s Sector 26.
Signature Style
Jagpreet is recognized for his tenacious follow-up on cold cases and his ability to report on courtroom drama with a focus on victim rights. His work often highlights administrative lapses, whether in the handling of patient welfare funds or the enforcement of environmental standards. ... Read More