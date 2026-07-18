‘Not luxury’: CJI Surya Kant demands hospital-like infrastructure, parking solutions

CJI Surya Kant urged Punjab and Haryana governments to strengthen judicial infrastructure at district and sub-divisional courts in view of rising litigation and judicial appointments. (File Photo)

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant Saturday said judicial infrastructure was not a luxury but an essential component of the justice delivery system, as a lawyer worried about finding a parking space cannot be expected to argue a case, cross-examine a witness, or draft pleadings with complete concentration.

He made the remark after inaugurating a multi-level parking facility with capacity for 1,200 cars and 500 two-wheelers at the District Courts Complex in Sector 43, Chandigarh.

Calling Chandigarh his “karmabhoomi”, the CJI said the city held a special place in his life as he began his legal career from it.

“Hisar may be my birthplace, but Chandigarh has been my karmabhoomi. My journey from struggle to success began in the streets of this city. Whatever I have achieved is because of the support, cooperation, guidance, and mentorship of my friends and colleagues here,” he added.