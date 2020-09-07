Not just oximeters, Punjab to give out Covid care kits to those in home isolation

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (File)

Along with oximeters, the Punjab government will also provide Covid care kits comprising immunity enhancers, thermometers and medicines to 50,000 Covid patients opting for home quarantine.

CM Amarinder Singh announced this decision at a meeting with MLAs and ministers to review the Covid-19 situation in the state. The kit, costing Rs 1,700, includes an Oximeter, digital thermometer, face masks and necessary medications, a government statement said.

It said that the specially designed kit would also include a steamer, a hand sanitizer, besides 60 Giloy tablets, 30 Vitamin C tablets and four Vitamin D3 sachets.

The pulse oximeter will help the patients keep track of their oxygen levels, use of steamer has been prescribed twice daily for 5-10 minutes, the spokesperson added.

Vitamin Zinc Zinconia 50 mg (30 tablets), Topcid 40 mg (14 tablets), Ammunity Plus Liquid 200 ml (Kahra), 15 tablets of Dolo 650 MG, multi-vitamin Supradyn Tablet (30 tablets) besides a Cough Syrup 100 ML, Betadyne gargles or salt Gargles, ten Cetirizine, Tab Okacet would also be provided as part of the Covid Care Kit. The patients would be advised to add fresh 8 Tulsi leaves every morning to their diet.

Patients would be advised to take 2 Giloy tablets daily in morning for 30 days to boost immunity. Likewise, Vitamin C tablets have been prescribed 2 each morning and evening for 15 days. Vitamin D3 is to be consumed one per week for 4 weeks at night, the spokesperson further said.

Cough syrup has been added as an SOS measure, only to be taken in case of cough. Similarly, Dolo medicine is to be taken in case fever is more than 100 degrees Celsius. 50 masks will be provided, of which one should be used for maximum of 8 hours and the used mask should be discarded.

DOCTORS GIVEN 3-MONTH EXTENSION

The Chief Minister has announced three-month extension for all retiring doctors and specialists under 60, and also asked the Chief Secretary to expedite the process of recruitment of technicians and lab assistants for coping with the exponential demand in view of the increasing number of Covid cases.

As per a Cabinet decision, these doctors were earlier given extension till September 30, which has now been extended till December 31, said the Chief Minister.

During a virtual review of the Covid situation with top officials and medical/health experts, the Chief Minister pointed out that the Health Department is already supporting the GMCs with specialist manpower pending recruitment by the Medical Education Department. Special relaxation has been given by the Finance Department to enable colleges to hire other manpower, he said.

Amarinder also directed formation of committees, under the respective DCs, for distribution of food packets to poor families under home isolation/quarantine, in order to encourage testing, as such families generally refrained from getting themselves tested for Covid for fear of losing their meager earnings.

A series of measures have been further announced by Amarinder to ease the stress of Covid patients in hospitals and at homes. It has been decided that government hospitals will now permit serious Covid patients with special dietary requirements to be provided home food if they wish. To alleviate the psychological stress of serious patients in isolation in hospitals, and of their family members, the government will provide some equipment in these wards to enable video calls between patients and their attendants.

Further, the Chief Minister has directed all government labs to start providing the Cycle Threshold (CT) value of an RT-PCR test as it can give useful information to the doctors treating a Covid patient.

To ensure regular monitoring the Covid patients in home isolation, especially above 40 years of age, Amarinder has asked the Health Department to put in place a system of ensuring their clinical progress to check sudden deterioration. Covid Patient Tracking Officers have been appointed in each district to ensure such patients receive due care, he said.

Expressing concern over the delayed testing, that was leading to increase in fatalities, the Chief Minister urged the departments to aggressively reach out to people to go for testing at the first sign of symptoms and not indulge in false bravado.

The average positivity for the week from August 26 to September 3 was 9.42 per cent, Health Secretary Hussan Lal informed the meeting. Tracing of contacts per infected person had been increased to 4.4 per case during the August 27 – September 3 period, he disclosed.

Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan said both cases and fatalities had witnessed a steady increase in the past few days, with 89 per cent deaths reported from Level 3 cases. The situation was being monitored on a day to day basis, she said, adding that the Expert Group headed by Dr KK Talwar was meeting every day.

WHAT’S IN THE KIT

Oximeter – 1

Digital thermometer – 1

Face masks –

Steamer – 1

Hand sanitizer -1

Giloy tablets – 60

Vitamin C tablets – 30

Vitamin D3 – 4

Other medicines: Vitamin Zinc Zinconia, Topcid 40 mg, Ammunity Plus Liquid 200 ml (Kahra), Dolo 650, Supradyn tablet, cough syrup, Cetirizine, Okacet tablet.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.