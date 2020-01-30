Not just engineering wing: Chandigarh Smart City Ltd paid Rs 13.4 cr to consultancy firm

The Smart City Limited office in Sector 17. (Photo Credit: Jaipal Singh) The Smart City Limited office in Sector 17. (Photo Credit: Jaipal Singh)

It’s not just the UT engineering wing that likes to shower money on consultants. The Chandigarh Smart City Limited has not only been lavishing crores on a consultancy firm but has also employed an army of consultants. It is another matter that both seem to be doing the same thing: preparing project designs, evaluating the financial and technical feasibility of proposals and lending their technical knowhow to the city.

According to information obtained by The Indian Express through a Right to Information (RTI) Application, the Chandigarh Smart City Limited has paid Rs 13.40 crore to a consultancy firm in around 30 months. All this along with a sum of around Rs 2.50 crore that has gone into paying salaries to its in-house experts on contract since 2018, which was revealed in the investigation.

The fleet of UT experts hired on contract includes a chief general manager, with a manager (engineering) and Deputy Manager (engineering) reporting to him. Then there is a Company Secretary, and Deputy Managers for Legal, MIS, Finance and accounts departments, followed by assistant managers, finance and accounts. Other outsourced staff include data entry operators.

While the Chief General Manager draws Rs 1, 88,340 a month, the Chief Finance Officer earns Rs 1.67 lakh a month. A company secretary and Manager (engineering) are paid Rs 83,875 a month with deputy managers getting salaries ranging from Rs 50,825 to Rs 47,000 a month. Assistant managers (finance and accounts) are paid Rs 37000 a month.

Even though these experts are tasked with evaluating, analysing, implementing and supervising the proposals, the administration continues to pay crores for advice from M/S Egis International, a consultancy firm they had hired in 2017.

The RTI reply says, “M/S Egis International is the project management consultant for Chandigarh Smart City Limited that is responsible for existing situation analysis, feasibility studies, preparation of detailed project reports and request for proposal along with supervision and execution of all projects under smart city project. And total amount of Rs 13.40 crore has been paid to the consultant M/S Egis International till December 30, 2019.”

Experts wonder why the so-called “advisers” were hired when it is the consultant firm that is supposed to do the project work.

“When they hired a full-fledged team of highly-qualified experts, they should have suspended the services of the consultant firm. Or if they wanted to continue to take the services of the firm, they should not have hired experts,” grumbled a retired UT Chief Engineer who requested anonymity.

Congress councillor Devinder Singh Babla said, “There should be accountability of this public money. In the name of smart city, they are looting the government coffers. If the consultant firm has to do everything as they say, then why have they appointed so many experts on contractual basis. The smart city office should be shut down and it should have only one CEO who gets work done from the firm.”

On the status of projects for which the consultant firm M/S Egis was hired, the RTI reply says most of them are “in progress” or “tenders under evaluation phase”.

After two and a half years, out of 36 projects, over 27 are “under progress” or in evaluation phase.

The projects falling in the implementation phase include the SCADA System (Recycled water network), introduction of smart classrooms in five schools of Area Based Development(ABD) area and development of basic infrastructure for smart schools.

Sensory park for differently-abled, development of sport facility in parks, vertical gardens, mobile van for screening of elderly, water ATMs at 20 locations, journey planner, monitoring of individual street lights are all “under progress”, according to the RTI reply.

Similarly, solid waste management tenders are also under evaluation while underground utility mapping is under the implementation phase.

