‘Not joining BJP, but leaving Congress,’ says former Punjab CM Amarinder Singh

Former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday dismissed the rumours of him joining the BJP saying he will not join the saffron party but will definitely quit the Congress.

“So far I am in the Congress but I will not remain in the Congress. I will not be treated in this manner,” he told NDTV. After his unceremonious exit as the CM, just months ahead of Assembly polls in the state, Singh had earlier said that he was “humiliated” and would keep his options open to chalk out his future.

During his recent visit to Delhi, Singh had called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, fuelling speculation that he was considering joining the BJP. His media adviser later clarified that Singh and Shah discussed the Centre’s controversial new farm laws that sparked widespread farmer agitations. “Met Union Home Minister @AmitShah in Delhi. Discussed the prolonged farmers’ agitation against #FarmLaws & urged him to resolve the crisis urgently with repeal of the laws & guarantee MSP, besides supporting Punjab in crop diversification’: @capt_amarinder,” the tweet read.