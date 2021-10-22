Not invited, Deepender says he got the project, Manmohan laid stone

Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda Thursday objected to not being invited to the inauguration of the Infosys Foundation Vishram Sadan in Jhajjar despite being the Rajya Sabha member from Haryana and claimed that he had got the entire project of AIIMS-2 Bhadsa National Cancer Institute approved and the budget sanctioned for it during UPA rule.

Deepender also objected to state BJP chief Om Prakash Dhankar’s presence at the event. “He holds no Constitutional post, yet he was invited. As per the protocol, I should have been invited, but I was not,” Deepender said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi digitally inaugurated the Vishram Sadan at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) on the Jhajjar Campus of New Delhi AIIMS. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, and Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murthy attended the ceremony.

“Had I been invited, I would have demanded completion of the 10 other institutes approved by the UPA government for the state. Before joining politics, I had worked in Infosys and had also requested Infosys Foundation for construction of this Vishram Sadan. I am happy that today it has been completed,” Deepender told The Indian Express.

He added, “I had got the entire project of AIIMS-2 Bhadsa NCI, of which the Vishram Sadan is also a part, approved during the UPA’s tenure, and got the budget for it. It has been one of the most significant works of my political career.”

Deepender said he got 11 projects approved for Haryana by then UPA government. “Besides a 710-bed NCI, there were National Cardiovascular Centre (600 bed), National Centre for Child Health (500 bed), National Transplantation Centre (500 bed), General Purpose Hospital (500 bed), Digestive Disease Centre (500 bed), National Institute for Geriatrics (200 bed), Centre for Blood Disorder (120 bed), Comprehensive Rehabilitation Centre, Centre for Laboratory Medicine, and National Centre for Nursing Education and Research.”

“In February, 2009, the then Union Health Minister, Dr Anbumani Ramadoss, had approved AIIMS-2 in Bhadsa. In 2012, the then Health Minister, Ghulam Nabi Azad, had inaugurated AIIMS-2 OPD and also announced that it shall come up as Asia’s biggest health complex. In July, 2013, the planning commission approved NCI. In December 2013, the Union Cabinet had approved Rs 2,035 crore budget for this project. On January 3, 2014, then PM Dr Manmohan Singh had laid the foundation stone and commenced work on the site. When the NIC was made operational during BJP’s first tenure in Haryana, I was not even allowed to enter the venue,” Deepender added.