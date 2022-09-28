scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 28, 2022

Not in race for Cong president post, collected 2 forms for others: Pawan Bansal

The former MP from Chandigarh on Tuesday told The Indian Express that the idea of contesting didn't even cross his mind.

Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal (File)

Amid suspense over whether Ashok Gehlot would run for Congress presidency, senior Congress leader and AICC treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal on Tuesday clarified that he collected the nomination forms for the top party post, but claimed that it was for someone else.

The former MP from Chandigarh on Tuesday told The Indian Express that the idea of contesting didn’t even cross his mind. “I am not in the race for Congress president post. I collected two forms and gave one to Harmohinder Singh Lucky, who is Chandigarh Congress president.,” Bansal said, adding that he was in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi.

He added that last time one of the forms submitted from Chandigarh was rejected. “So this time, since I was in Delhi to meet Sonia Gandhi, I collected the forms. I signed as proposer number 1 in one of the forms and gave the other one to Lucky so that he doesn’t have to rush to Delhi at the last moment,” the Congress leader said.

More from Chandigarh

Lucky said, “Bansalji got the two forms for us. As far as I know, he is not is the race. But if tomorrow, madam (Sonia Gandhi) asks him to contest, I don’t know what he will say.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...Premium
Dibang hydel project: Arunachal says no land for national park, NGT drops...
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transitPremium
15 stations, 14 km: Shimla aims to decongest roads with ropeway transit
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...Premium
Vijay Rupani interview: ‘The legislature party meeting is merely a ...
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...Premium
What the Rajasthan political crisis highlights: Congress effectively has ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 28-09-2022 at 07:00:16 am
Next Story

AAP uses Bhagat Singh’s name only for political gains: Farm union leaders

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 28: Latest News
Advertisement