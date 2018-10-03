Not in favour of poppy farming, says Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra

Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra (Source: Twitter/@BrahmMohindra ) Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra (Source: Twitter/@BrahmMohindra )

Amid a push by some farmers led by Patiala MP Dr Dharamvira Gandhi to allow poppy farming in the state, Punjab Health Minister Brahm Mohindra stated Tuesday that he is against poppy cultivation in the state. Mohindra was in Ludhiana for a Gandhi Jayanti function.

“I am totally against farming of poppy in Punjab, this is not a solution to the problem of drug addiction in the state…Moreover, drug addiction is a problem not only in Punjab, but in many parts of the country, and a national policy is needed to check narco-terrorism from the grassroots level,” he said.

About Dr Gandhi’s demand and a protest at Chhapar, he said, “I cannot say anything… it may be his personal view, however, it is a big no for poppy farming.”

About Cabinet minister Navjot Sidhu’s reported statement about backing poppy farming, he said, “It can be Sidhu’s personal view. I stand by CM’s view of making a national policy on drug eradication.”

In Sangrur on Tuesday, Sidhu denied being in favour of farming of poppy. “I am in favour of national policy for drugs. However at the same time, I feel that poppy husk, opium are derived naturally and hence they don’t lead to drug deaths as it is being seen due to synthetic drugs.”

